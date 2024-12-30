Vajpayee@100: Dining out with PM after Kargil War

On December 25, India celebrated the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. As army chief and chairman, chiefs of staff committee, I had the good fortune to work with him closely, particularly during the Kargil War. A statesman par excellence, Vajpayee ji was genteel, soft spoken and a great listener. He was a persuasive leader; never dictatorial in our conversations and discussions. In the second week of July 1999, Vajpayee ji called me to his office and said that Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had asked for a ceasefire so that his army could withdraw from 10% of the intruded area which they still occupied, writes Gen VP Malik. (PTI)

During the Kargil War, as chairman of the cabinet committee for security, he directed that the Indian armed forces would not cross the Line of Control or the international border. Once he spoke about this restriction on us in public, I advised him immediately not to do so. I reasoned with him that if we were unable to fully succeed in our mission in Kargil, I would need his permission to cross the LoC/border somewhere else. He realised the implications and asked national security adviser Brajesh Mishra to announce on a TV channel that “not crossing the LoC holds good today, we can’t say about that for tomorrow”.

In the second week of July 1999, Vajpayee ji called me to his office and said that Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had asked for a ceasefire so that his army could withdraw from 10% of the intruded area which they still occupied. I promptly disagreed in the first instance. I argued that we were now achieving rapid successes and could cross into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir territory within a few days. Vajpayee ji, Mishra and I had three meetings that day. Finally, Vajpayee ji convinced me that geo-politically and keeping in view the domestic socio-political circumstances (including the necessity to hold elections), that was the best option and in national interest.

In the third week of July, after the ceasefire and our permission to withdraw, Pakistan army continued to hold three posts close to our side of the LoC. By now, the election commission had given the notice for the parliamentary elections. Most ministers were more focused on election issues than the war. I sought Vajpayee ji’s permission to get the posts vacated by force. He promptly gave the go-ahead. Our troops attacked the Pakistani posts and we fully succeeded in our mission.

Vajpayee ji had great respect and empathy for soldiers. After the Kargil War, whatever suggestions I made to him for the welfare of soldiers were accepted readily. Besides enhanced compensation, he sanctioned and laid the foundation stone of the Vijayee Veer Awas for Veer Naris in Dwarka, New Delhi.

In August 2000, as we were walking together in the South Block corridors, I mentioned to him that in the earlier days, the Prime Minister usually had a meal with the army chief at Army House. He looked at me and asked, “Kya aap hamen bula rahe hain? Agar aisa hai to hum zaroor aayenge (Are you inviting me over? In that case, I shall certainly come).”

For us, it was a great honour to host him, his daughter Namita and his son-in-law Ranjan Bhattacharya for dinner. A few other guests included raksha mantri George Fernandes, Mishra and his wife Pushpa, air chief marshal AY Tipnis and his wife Molina and army vice-chief Lt Gen Chandra Shekhar and his wife Aruna. The navy chief was abroad that day. The meal was prepared at home and thoroughly relished by him. There was no jostling of security men or official photographers around us in the house.

On September 30, 2000, the day I retired, my wife and I were invited to the Prime Minister’s residence for the farewell dinner. It was also our 32nd wedding anniversary. At the dining table, sitting next to Vajpayee ji, my wife requested him to sign on the menu card, specially printed for the occasion. Obligingly, he wrote ‘To remember Kargil Conflict’ and signed it. vedmalik@gmail.com

The writer is a Panchkula-based former chief of army staff.