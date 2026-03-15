Valley witness fresh spell of rain, snowfall

Rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir while snowfall was recorded over higher reaches of Kashmir on Sunday as meteorological centre has predicted back to back western disturbances to hit the region till March 20. People gather during fresh snowfall, in Gulmarg, on Sunday. (PTI)

The weather was cloudy from early morning across Kashmir valley which led to rains at many places that intensified by noon. The mountainous areas like ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla, Gurez in Bandipora in north Kashmir and some parts of south Kashmir witnessed light snowfall bringing down the temperatures.

J&K MeT meteorologist M Hussain Mir said that widespread rains were witnessed across Kashmir as a western disturbance - moisture laden winds from mediterranean- hit the region.

“Moderate rains were recorded across various areas of Kashmir and a few parts of Jammu. Higher reaches of Kashmir witnessed light snowfall as well. This will continue till tomorrow afternoon,” he said.

Independent weather spotter, Faizan Arif said that heavy snowfall has cut off (south) Kashmir Valley from Kishtwar. “Reports suggest that 6 inches of snow so far has accumulated in the area,” he said.

Kashmir valley was witnessing unusually high day temperatures in February and March after dry weather conditions persisted for long periods this winter.

The MeT , in an update, urged farmers to suspend spraying till March 20. “Possibility of thunder and gusty winds (40-50 KMPH) at few places during March 15-16 and 18-20. Farmers are advised to suspend farm operations during 15-20th March,” it said.

The MeT said that the erratic weather with intermittent rains will continue till March 20 as another western disturbance will hit the region on March 18. “Generally cloudy weather with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain/snow at many places generally towards night/ morning hours from March 18 to 20,” the update said.

Arif further said that the month of March is expected to be impacted by five western disturbances. “The bad news is that the total precipitation from these systems is unlikely to meet even the average rainfall normally recorded in March, let alone compensate for the significant precipitation deficit experienced during this winter,” he said.

Officials have said that this winter, the UT has recorded a precipitation deficit of more than 50% owing to dry weather conditions.

“As a result, water levels in the Jhelum River are expected to remain below normal. March is typically considered the wettest month of the year, with the higher reaches usually receiving heavy snowfall. This year, however, the below-average precipitation could lead to noticeable water shortages during the summer and autumn months, particularly if a prolonged dry spell develops during that time,” Arif said.

This situation may also impact paddy cultivation, as reduced river and stream flows could limit the availability of irrigation water. “For now, hopes shift to April, praying for some recovery,” he said.