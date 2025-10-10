Edit Profile
    Vanity number 0001 fetches ₹18.3L in Mohali e-auction

    According to officials, the e-auction, which began at 9 am on October 7 and continued until 2.59 pm on October 8, saw intense bidding for several fancy numbers

    Published on: Oct 10, 2025 8:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
    The craze for VIP vehicle registration numbers continues in Mohali, with number 0001 of the PB-65BM series fetching a whopping 18.38 lakh against a reserve price of 5 lakh, in an online auction that concluded on Wednesday.

    Officials noted that compared to the previous series, the winning bid for 0001 was about ₹2 lakh higher this time. (HT File)
    Officials noted that compared to the previous series, the winning bid for 0001 was about ₹2 lakh higher this time.

    According to officials, the e-auction, which began at 9 am on October 7 and continued until 2.59 pm on October 8, saw intense bidding for several fancy numbers.

    The number 0008 of this series received the second-highest bid of 6.95 lakh against a reserve price of 2 lakh while 0005 was auctioned for 6.78 lakh. The bids for 0007 and 0009 stood at 5.45 lakh and 5.08 lakh, respectively.

    Other popular numbers also fetched impressive prices — 0002 went for 4.37 lakh, 0003 for 3.72 lakh, 0004 for 2.48 lakh, and 0006 for 2.48 lakh. Among the two-digit numbers, 0019 drew a bid of 5.21 lakh, while 0031 fetched 5.19 lakh.

    Officials noted that compared to the previous series, the winning bid for 0001 was about 2 lakh higher this time.

    The bidding for number 0001 intensified during the final 30 minutes of the auction. At noon, the highest bid stood at 9.48 lakh, which rapidly climbed to 14.88 lakh by 2.44 pm, 15.4 lakh by 2.46 pm, and reached 16.75 lakh by 2.52 pm. The number finally crossed the 18-lakh mark just before the auction closed.

    In an auction held in August at Chandigarh, 0001 of the CH01-DA series fetched 36.43 lakh against a reserve price of 5 lakh. In the auction of May, the coveted CH-01-CZ-0001 fetched a whopping 31 lakh, while in an auction held in February this year, CH-01-CY-0001 went under the hammer for 25 lakh.

