 VB arrests sub-inspector for taking ₹5,000 bribe
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
VB arrests sub-inspector for taking 5,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 21, 2024 05:58 AM IST

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused has been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Dinesh Sharma, a resident of Chheharta, Amritsar district

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday apprehended sub-inspector Dhanvinder Singh posted at police station village Kambo, under Amritsar rural police district, red-handed while accepting a bribe of 5,000.

The spokesperson said after a preliminary inquiry, the VB team laid a trap during which the accused SI was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of 5,000 in the presence of two official witnesses. (HT Photo)

He said the complainant has approached the VB and informed them that he had sold his car to his acquaintance, Malkit Singh, who had refused to pay the sale amount. The complainant alleged that the said policeman had been demanding 10,000 for getting his car back from Malkit Singh and had already taken 2,000 in this regard.

The spokesperson said after a preliminary inquiry, the VB team laid a trap during which the accused SI was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of 5,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

He added that in this regard a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the police personnel at VB police station Amritsar range.

The accused would be produced in the court on Sunday and further investigation into this case was under progress.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / VB arrests sub-inspector for taking 5,000 bribe
