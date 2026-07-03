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    VB-G RAM G: Haryana to pay ₹409 per day, highest in country, says Panwar

    He said that the main objective of the scheme is to provide employment to rural families, water conservation, development of natural resources, and strengthening rural infrastructure

    Updated on: Jul 03, 2026 8:57 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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    Haryana development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Thursday said that under VB-G RAM G, the state will pay the highest wages in the entire country at 409 per day.

    Panwar said that to prevent malpractices, workers will have biometric attendance at the workplace. (HT Photo for representation)
    Panwar said that to prevent malpractices, workers will have biometric attendance at the workplace. (HT Photo for representation)

    He said that the wages will now be paid within seven days instead of 15 days and if negligence of any employee is proved, then a penalty of 10,000 will be imposed.

    Panwar was addressing a state-level launch event of the scheme at Sri Krishna Ayush University in Kurukshetra. The event was also addressed by Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan via video conferencing.

    Panwar said that to prevent malpractices, workers will have biometric attendance at the workplace. “As soon as this scheme was launched, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent 590.19 crore for this scheme on behalf of the Union government and about 370 crore were allotted by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini,” he said.

    He said that the main objective of the scheme is to provide employment to rural families, water conservation, development of natural resources, and strengthening rural infrastructure.

    “This scheme includes water conservation and water security, rural infrastructure, agriculture and livelihood-related work, climate change, adaptation and disaster mitigation, animal husbandry, fisheries, storage, rural markets, and skill development. There are 318 such works that can be done under the scheme,” he said.

    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/VB-G RAM G: Haryana To Pay ₹409 Per Day, Highest In Country, Says Panwar
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