VCs of Sirsa, Jind varsities quit before completion of tenure

Vice chancellor of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa, Ajmer Singh Malik, and Jind’s Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University VC, Ranpal Singh, have resigned from their posts before the completion of their tenures. Jind’s Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University VC, Ranpal Singh, has resigned from his post before the completion of his tenure. (HT Photo)

Both VCs have cited personal reasons in their resignation letters to Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya for not being able to continue in their respective capacities. The governor has accepted their resignations.

Ranpal Singh was appointed as CRSU vice chancellor on June 10, 2022, for three years and he quit his position seven months before the completion of his tenure. Sirsa varsity VC Ajmer Singh Malik tendered his resignation 26 days before the completion of his three-year tenure.

Both Malik and Ranpal are considered close to the Chautala family. “Both of them were appointed with the backing of Dushyant Chautala and after the JJP was decimated in the recently concluded assembly polls, the BJP government has asked the duo to resign. In a similar exercise, earlier this month, a health institution director was also asked to resign before the completion of his tenure,” according to people in the know of matter.

While HT’s calls and texts to the two VCs remained unanswered, their close aides, pleading anonymity, confirmed that the duo has been told to step down.

A senior BJP leader, who did not want to be named, said VCs and registrars of many universities will be changed as tenure of some of them have ended or is about to end. “The functioning of many VCs and registrars is not up to the mark,” the leader added.