Veteran Punjabi actor Daljeet Kaur passes away at 69

Ludhiana : Veteran Punjabi actor Daljeet Kaur passed away in Ludhiana on Thursday after a prolonged illness. She was 69.

She had been diagnosed with a neurological problem and had shifted to Ludhiana from Mumbai around 12 years ago. She was living with her cousin Harjinder Singh Khangura in Ludhiana’s Gurusar Sudhar area for the past few years. According to family members, was in a deep coma for the last one year.

Kaur had acted in 10 Hindi and 70 Punjabi movies, including ‘Putt Jattan De’ (1983), ‘Mamla Garbar Hai’ (1983), ‘Ki Banu Duniya Da’ (1986), ‘Patola’ (1988) and ‘Saida Jogan’ (1979).

Hailing from Aitiana village in Ludhiana, Kaur was born in 1953 in Siliguri, West Bengal, in a business family.

She completed her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi, and completed an acting course from Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. She was also a hockey and kabaddi player.

She entered the film industry in 1976 with the Punjabi movie “Daaj” and never looked back. After a remarkable career, Kaur left the film industry after she lost her husband Harminder Singh Deol in a road mishap. She re-entered the film industry in 2001 and worked in a few films, including “Singh vs Kaur”.

Tarlochan Singh, actor and director, said Kaur’s contribution to Punjabi films will always be remembered.