Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan takes charge as 47th Vice Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, took charge as the 47th Vice Chief of Naval Staff (VCNS) of the Navy on August 1. In a solemn ceremony, the Flag Officer paid homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, AVSM, NM assumes charge as the 47th Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS) on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The Flag Officer hails from Hiranagar, Hamirpur, and is a proud son of Himachal Pradesh. His dedication to the nation and his illustrious career serve as an inspiration to the people of Himachal and the navy. He is married to Sarita Vatsayan, and they have two children, a son and a daughter. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Vice Admiral Vatsayan has held various command, operational, and staff appointments. A specialist in gunnery and missile systems, he has served onboard numerous frontline warships and commanded several vessels, including INS Vibhuti, INS Nashak, and INS Sahyadri. As Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, he led numerous operational deployments and exercises, showcasing his exceptional leadership.

Vice Admiral Vatsayan’s strategic and policy-oriented roles include Joint Director and Director of Personnel, Director Naval Plans, and Principal Director Naval Plans. He has also served as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans), Deputy Commandant of the National Defence Academy, and Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command. Most recently, he held the positions of Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Policy, Plans, and Force Development).

The Flag Officer has been recognised for his exceptional leadership and meritorious service with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2021. As VCNS, Vice Admiral Vatsayan will play a pivotal role in shaping the Navy’s future, leveraging his vast experience and expertise to drive the organisation’s growth and success.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended his congratulations and best wishes to Vice Admiral Vatsayan on assuming charge as the 47th Vice Chief of the Navy. The CM said that it was a moment of immense pride that the sons of Himachal are achieving new milestones in the service of the nation through their talent, dedication and commitment.