Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vij reviews Covid preparedness

Vij reviews Covid preparedness

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 07:33 AM IST

Vij reviewed data on health facilities and infrastructure at all civil hospitals and also inspected the flu corner, ICU, dedicated Covid ward and pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants.

Vij said there are 26 RT-PCR machines in all and at least one is present in each district of the state. (Sant Arora/HT)
Vij said there are 26 RT-PCR machines in all and at least one is present in each district of the state. (Sant Arora/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As part of a mock drill, Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Tuesday checked Covid preparedness at the civil hospital in Sector-6, Panchkula.

He reviewed data on health facilities and infrastructure at all civil hospitals and also inspected the flu corner, ICU, dedicated Covid ward and pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants.

Vij said there are 26 RT-PCR machines in all and at least one is present in each district of the state. He said added, “There are 101 PSA plants functional in state. We have ensured that hospitals with 50 or more beds have a PSA plant. There will be no shortage of oxygen in the state and enough oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrates are available.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out