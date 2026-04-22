Chandigarh, Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij has taken cognisance of reports of large-scale irregularities in vehicle registrations in all four Sub-Divisional offices of Ambala district, officials said on Wednesday. Vij takes cognisance of reports of 'irregularities' in vehicle registrations in Ambala

Vij has directed a thorough investigation of all Sub-Divisional offices as well as Regional Transport Offices by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

In this regard, the transport minister has issued necessary instructions to the additional chief secretary of the revenue department and the additional chief secretary of the transport department, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Vij observed that such irregularities may not be limited to Ambala alone but could exist in other Sub-Divisional offices and RTOs across the state, making a state-wide probe necessary.

According to the statement, reports state that cases have emerged in Ambala, where vehicle registrations were carried out through SDM offices using incomplete addresses in Tamil Nadu and other states. These cases are currently under investigation.

Apart from this, the minister has also taken a strict stance on vehicles transporting sand and other loose construction materials without proper covering, directing that all such trucks and transport vehicles are covered with tarpaulin or other suitable means.

Orders have been issued to all district transport officers-cum-secretaries and regional transport authorities in the state in this regard. Violators will be fined under the Motor Vehicles Act and Pollution Control guidelines. Additionally, transporters and drivers are to be made aware of these regulations.

Vij has also directed officials to ensure strict compliance with the Stage Carriage Scheme-2016, notified on February 17, 2017.

He said that numerous complaints have been received regarding violations of the scheme by private stage carriage operators.

He emphasised that, according to the scheme, permit holders are required to provide travel facilities to students, concessional pass holders, and free-pass holders in their buses, without any subsidy from the government.

No laxity in this matter will be tolerated, he warned.

Furthermore, strict instructions have been issued to curb the unauthorised entry of heavy vehicles into city areas.

The minister noted that such vehicles often divert into congested areas, markets, and sectors to save time and fuel, leading to traffic congestion, damage to public property, and increased risk of accidents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.