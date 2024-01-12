Vikramaditya firm on attending Ayodhya event

A day after chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarified that he hasn’t received any invite for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, his youngest cabinet colleague, Himachal public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh minced no words in saying that he would participate in the ceremony. A day after chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarified that he hasn’t received any invite for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, his youngest cabinet colleague, Himachal public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh minced no words in saying that he would participate in the ceremony. (HT File)

This comes on a day when the Congress said that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, his predecessor Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will not attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of making the event into a political project for electoral gains.

“I am blessed to be one of the few people in Himachal who have received an invitation for Pran Pratishtha ceremony. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I want to thank the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for giving me and my family a chance to be a part of the historic moment in Ayodhya,” said Vikramaditya on receiving the invitation for the event.