Village-level teams to assess damages in shelling affected areas of Poonch

Poonch deputy commissioner Vikas Kundal on Thursday chaired a meeting with district officers to formulate a coordinated strategy for the assessment and verification of damages caused due to recent cross border shelling in the district. The damage will be classified into three categories: Full damage, severe damage and partial damage based on the physical condition of each structure. Moreover, the damages would be categorised as private property, commercial and government owned, thereby ensuring a comprehensive profile of all losses sustained. (File)

The meeting discussed the constitution of village-level committees (VLCs) for carrying out detailed, on ground assessment of affected structures across the border villages.

The meeting was attended in person by additional district development commissioner (ADDC), additional deputy commissioner (ADC), assistant commissioner revenue (ACR), tehsildar Haveli, and headquarters tehsildar. Sub-divisional magistrates of Surankote and Mendhar, along with tehsildars of Mandi, Mankote, Surankote and Balakote, joined the session virtually, ensuring representation from all affected areas and administrative subdivisions.

Kundal laid out the plan for constituting the teams that will include officials from the rural development and panchayati raj (RD&PR) department, revenue department, animal and sheep husbandry, the public health engineering (PHE) department, public works department and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

These committees will visit the affected locations to verify and document the extent of damage to structures caused by the shelling. The damage will be classified into three categories: Full damage, severe damage and partial damage based on the physical condition of each structure. Moreover, the damages would be categorised as private property, commercial and government owned, thereby ensuring a comprehensive profile of all losses sustained.

Kundal emphasised the need for a swift and transparent verification process to ensure timely assistance and rehabilitation of affected families. He directed all concerned departments to provide full cooperation to the committees and ensure accurate documentation, supported by photographic and written evidence. The administration will review the progress of this initiative in the coming days, with follow-up meetings scheduled to address emerging challenges and expedite the response efforts.

DC Poonch distributes relief among shelling victims

In a compassionate initiative, Poonch deputy commissioner Vikas Kundal distributed relief material among the families affected by the cross-border shelling.

The distribution took place within the premises of the DC Office, where the victims were provided with essential items including warm blankets, ration kits, and other necessary household supplies. Alongside material aid, the DC also extended immediate cash assistance to support the urgent needs of the affected families.

Indian Army conducts medical assistance, civil interaction under Op Milap

Indian Army successfully conducted a medical assistance and civilian outreach programme in the border villages of Jhullas and Salotri in Poonch district as part of “Operation Milap”.

The initiative focuses on delivering essential medical care, psychological support and community interaction to residents severely impacted by the ongoing shelling incidents in the region. The medical team from the Indian Army, provided general health check-ups, distributed medicines and offered counselling sessions to help civilians cope with trauma and stress.

Special attention was given to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, women and children. Medical kits, hygiene essentials and emergency aid supplies were also distributed to the affected households. In addition to healthcare, the team engaged with local residents through interactive sessions to understand their immediate needs and provide reassurance and solidarity.

Residents expressed gratitude for the timely assistance and praised the efforts of the Indian Army.