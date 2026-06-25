Villagers overcome threats to defeat drug menace in Sangrur’s Sherpur

Three years ago, Sherpur village, located 35km from Sangrur town, was trapped in a dark cycle of synthetic drug abuse, earning the notorious moniker ‘Chitte wala Sherpur’ as expensive cars from Chandigarh and Barnala lined up to buy drugs. Today, that stigma is gone, thanks to a relentless, youth-led crusade that successfully drove out peddlers and reclaimed the village. Youths associated with the Nasha Roku Committee guarding their village. (HT Photo)

In August 2023, Balwinder Singh and other residents launched the Nasha Roku Committee to fight rising overdose deaths. Youth from neighbouring Khedi Chehlan and Sherpur came together, contributing funds to guard the village 24/7. Supporters fund the ongoing costs of transporting and rehabilitating addicts.

The committee’s biggest challenge came from within; local women from several houses were involved in the trade. A committee member revealed that their husbands forced them into it, believing no one would suspect women of smuggling. But after their children were affected and the women were counselled about the hazards of drugs, they were convinced to stop.

Local women like Jasvir Kaur, 47, stepped up to accompany the youth patrols to convince female peddlers. “We support them in every possible way,” Jasvir said. Affected children were subsequently sent to de-addiction centres for treatment.

The committee coordinates closely with subedar Avtar Singh Grewal, an ex-serviceman who manages the government-run Ghabdan de-addiction centre. When the youth identify an addict, they counsel the family and transfer the patient to Ghabdan, where they receive treatment, counselling, and skill-based training. To prevent relapse, the committee focuses on long-term employment; member Devinder Singh said that one recovered addict has already been employed at the village flour mill. Today, the committee claims a 97% success rate.

Addressing the legal authority of the youth patrols, former Sangrur SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal clarified that their actions are voluntary. “It is a noble cause, not something illegal. They are doing it voluntarily on humanitarian grounds. We will support them as long as they operate within the law,” Chahal said, adding that police apprehend suspects based on committee complaints.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Sukhchain Singh Papra commended the initiative, saying, “The step taken by these people is commendable. We assure full support from the administration for this cause.”

The committee claimed that while Sherpur is now free of open drug sales, a new challenge has emerged. Youth are now travelling to a settlement behind the Barnala bus stand, where drugs are sold openly. The committee encountered resistance there due to a lack of local administrative cooperation. However, DSP Kulwinder Singh assured action, stating, “Efforts are on to tackle the situation and action will be taken wherever a complaint is received.”