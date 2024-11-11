Visiting a police station in Chandigarh? Now, leave a review by scanning QR code

To bring greater transparency and raise the bar for police services, Chandigarh Police have unveiled a new approach to public feedback—QR code-based reviews. The Chandigarh Police have over 6,000 personnel across various ranks, including constables, inspectors, sub-inspectors and senior officers. The city currently has 17 police stations spread across its sectors. (HT Photo)

With a simple scan, now, citizens visiting police stations, headquarters and service centres across the city will be able to instantly share their experiences.

This initiative, developed in collaboration with the National Governance Division under the Union ministry of electronics and information technology, allows citizens to provide quick and structured feedback following a visit at various police facilities.

The initiative aims to gather actionable insights into police behaviour, response times and the overall quality of service, ultimately making the police department accountable for the service delivery.

Until now, Chandigarh Police primarily relied on traditional feedback mechanisms for public redressal, including in-person complaint registers at police stations, verbal feedback during visits, and public window where citizens could report issues or concerns.

A Police Complaints Authority was also constituted by the Chandigarh administration to inquire into allegations of “serious misconduct” against police personnel. However, it was eventually discontinued.

Feedback system available across all police facilities

The QR code-based system will be available across Chandigarh Police facilities, including police stations, Samavesh Centres, Police Headquarters and Traffic Lines. By scanning the QR code on-site, visitors can access a detailed questionnaire that seeks input on multiple parameters. This includes officers’ behaviour, service efficiency, response time and cleanliness of the facility.

The questionnaire, available in Hindi, Punjabi, and English, captures both quantitative and qualitative feedback, allowing for a comprehensive assessment of each interaction.

Ranking system to drive continuous improvement

Data collected from the QR code feedback system will be used to rank police stations and units across Chandigarh on a monthly basis. These rankings will be compiled and published on the Chandigarh Police website and shared with the public through press releases. This monthly ranking system is designed to promote healthy competition among police units, motivating them to consistently uphold high standards of service.

The aggregation of monthly reviews will further lead to an annual ranking, providing a transparent view of each police unit’s performance throughout the year. The structured insights gathered will also guide resource allocation, training and other improvements in areas identified as needing enhancement.

The immediate nature of feedback collection will enable the police to identify pressing issues and implement necessary changes without delay.

A senior officer from Chandigarh Police commented, “The QR code review system is part of our commitment to transparency and accountability. We believe that real-time feedback from citizens will help us better understand public expectations and foster a more trusting relationship with the community.”

The Chandigarh Police have over 6,000 personnel across various ranks, including constables, inspectors, sub-inspectors and senior officers. The city currently has 17 police stations spread across its sectors.

Cyber information kiosks for awareness, self-reporting

In another initiative, aimed at enhancing cybersecurity awareness among residents and encourage self reporting of crime, Chandigarh Police have launched Cyber Information Kiosks across prominent locations in the city.

The kiosks have been strategically placed at high-traffic locations in Chandigarh—Sector-17 Plaza, Sukhna Lake and Elante Mall in Industrial Area, Phase-1—to reach a wide range of residents and visitors.

To be inaugurated by Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, these kiosks are designed to act as educational centres, displaying vital information on cybersecurity, sharing practical cyber safety tips and keeping citizens informed on the latest cybercrime trends.

Each kiosk also features interactive learning modules that enhance public engagement with cybersecurity topics. Additionally, the kiosks offer citizens quick access to cybercrime reporting tools, complaint registration, and contact information for support and assistance, making it easier to report and respond to cyber threats.

“With the surge in cyber complaints and residents losing lakhs to online fraud, it has become crucial to strengthen public awareness and provide easy access to reporting mechanisms. These kiosks are a step towards empowering citizens to stay informed and act quickly against cybercrime. Our goal is to minimise losses and enhance digital security across the city,” said a senior official from the cyber crime cell of Chandigarh Police.