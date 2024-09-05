Voters want Congress due to BJP’s misrule: Selja

Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Wednesday said the final decision on ticket distribution and appointment of chief minister will be taken by party high command, if the Congress is voted to power. She also expressed her desire to contest the assembly polls, adding the final call will be taken by the party high command. Congress leader Selja Kumari (PTI file)

While interacting with reporters in Sirsa, Selja said that anyone from 36 communities, including a Dalit, can be elevated to chief minister’s post, if the party forms government.

“Our screening committee and the central election committee are working to ensure strong candidates get tickets and defeat the BJP. The BJP has brought misrule in Haryana in the last 10 years and Haryana voters are looking at the Congress. After formation of our government in the state, we will focus on providing jobs to youths, quality education and good hospitals,” she added.

The Sirsa MP alleged that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP’s state chief Mohan Lal Badoli are not on the same page. Even the CM is not aware from which seat he will contest the poll, she claimed.

“Many BJP leaders even don’t want to contest the poll because of fear of defeat. They spoke lies in the last 10 years and failed to work for the state residents. The people of Haryana want to get rid of this portal government,” she added.