Votes, not guns or stones, will bring change: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said not guns or stones, votes and voices will bring about possible change to the Valley. PDP chief and party candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, Mehbooba Mufti, addressing a gathering during a roadshow. (PTI)

Addressing roadshows in Kokernag and adjacent areas as part of her campaign for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat from where she is contesting the Lok Sabha polls, Mufti said the people have faced tough times, highlighting the “unjust” incarceration of innocent youth.

“Guns and stones will not resolve the issue, but PDP will resist through vote and voice,” said Mehbooba, who has been the MP from Anantnag Rajouri twice in past.

Appealing to workers of rival parties, including the National Conference and the Congress, Mehbooba urged them to recognise the gravitas of the situation and unite in the common cause. Stressing that the election is not merely about amenities, but about safeguarding freedom and fundamental rights, the PDP president warned against succumbing to external pressures that seek to “plunder” the region of its resources, lands and jobs.

Mufti also recounted the persecution against her and her father’s party, before pressing on PDP’s manifesto aimed at bringing back “peace” with “dignity”.

“They saw that as the first line of defence for Jammu and Kashmir and therefore coerced, lured the PDP leaders to break up the party. But our workers remained at their place with fire in their hearts and the people who remained silent to wait and grab their opportunity. That opportunity has come now and we’re determined to take our case through your vote to the people of Mahatma Gandhi’s India,” she said.

Trains guns at NC

Expressing disappointment over the reluctance of the National Conference (NC) to collaborate in the electoral battle, Mehbooba Mufti said, “There was a dire need for these polls to be fought together. Unfortunately, the NC didn’t want that. They wrote off the PDP. If PDP were finished, you would not have seen such massive support for the party in every nook and corner.”