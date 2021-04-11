IND USA
Incumbent Sikyong Lobsang Sangay casts his vote at a polling booth at McLeodganj. (HT File)
Voting begins for final phase of elections for Sikyong, Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

The polling took place in 26 countries including Australia, US, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Japan, Russia, Poland, Ireland New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Taiwan and India
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 10:54 PM IST

Tibetans living in exile came out in large number to cast their vote in the final round of polling to elect the next Sikyong or president of the Central Tibetan administration and 45 members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TGiE).

Former speaker of the Parliament-in- Exile Penpa Tsering is the front runner for the post of Sikyong. He is up against Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang, a trusted lieutenant of the incumbent Sikyong Lobsang Sangay

Dorjee had served as Dalai Lama’s representative to north America and later special advisor to Sangay.

The polling took place in 26 countries including Australia, US, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Japan, Russia, Poland, Ireland New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Taiwan and India.Tibetan chief election commissioner Wangdu Tsering said there were around 83,000 voters spread across the globe.

He said the elections were held as per the standard operating procedures laid down by the respective countries to curb the Covid-19 spread.

Tsering said two candidates were in fray for the Sikyong’s post and 95 candidates for 45 seats. The results would be declared on May 14, he said.

During the first phase of elections, there were eight candidates for Sikyong, in which Penpa Tsering secured the highest 24,488 votes and Aukatsang Kelsang Dorjee secured the second-highest 14,544 votes.

Tenzin Tsundue, a Tibetan activist and writer said that the democratic election process is a direct challenge to the Chinese government who continues to illegally occupy Tibet with tyranny and brutality.

“The fact that we can vote and elect our government and run a democratic society is something people of China have been deprived of. The resilience of our 70-year freedom movement and test of democracy are enduring legacies led by His Holiness the Dalai Lama supported by the Government of India and peoples around the world,” he said.

