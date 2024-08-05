 Voting for Cong, BJP, INLD improved nothing in Haryana: Mann - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
Voting for Cong, BJP, INLD improved nothing in Haryana: Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 05, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Mann was in Pehowa in Kurukshetra, the town of his in-laws, to address a rally and later at Karnal’s Assandh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that his government has provided employment without bribes and free electricity in his state adding that voting for Congress, BJP and INLD has improved nothing for the state.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File Photo)
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File Photo)

He was in Pehowa in Kurukshetra, the town of his in-laws, to address a rally and later at Karnal’s Assandh.

During his address, he sought votes for his party and asked them to give them a chance at the assembly elections in Haryana.

Mann cited the programmes of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments in Punjab and Delhi and hit-out at the Nayab Saini-led state government over jobs.

The AAP has already announced that it will contest all 90 seats in the state, claiming that people want a change in the government. Though the AAP has contested several polls in Haryana, it is yet to taste electoral success in the state.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Voting for Cong, BJP, INLD improved nothing in Haryana: Mann
