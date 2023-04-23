Haryana: Do not support people who are damaging country’s image, says Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged the people of Haryana, especially khap leaders, not to support people who are damaging the image of the country and raising questions over democracy.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Saint Shiromani Dhanna Bhagat temple, in village Dhanori, Haryana, on Sunday.

“We cannot become puppets of such people who will make any comment and social media will spread it further. This should not happen in our society,” he said addressing a gathering at a programme organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dhanna Bhagat at Dhanori village of Kaithal.

The Vice-President’s statement came a day after several khap panchayats and farmer leaders from Haryana reached Delhi and extended support to the former Jammu and Kashmir governor, Satya Pal Malik

Even if somebody gets misled and some people come in his support, it is the responsibility of society to stop people from becoming puppets in their hands, he added.

Without naming the former governor, who belongs to the Jat community, he said, “I appeal to the people of Haryana that if anyone tries to defame the country, they should not support such people and ideas, even if they are coming from us.”

“Besides India, there is no such country in the world which has a three-tier election process, panchayat, state and Centre. Our democracy is vibrant, and we have to frustrate such forces which say that our democracy is weak,” he added.

He said, “Today, if we would not think about the changing India and will not contribute to its progress, we will be disrespecting all those great men who have kept our culture alive in the world”.

Without naming political party he targeted previous governments for ignoring the contribution of great personalities, saying, “Earlier, there was a misconception about the great heroes, who contributed to the freedom struggle. I would appeal to all of you that there is a need in society to take forward the ideals of these great men and implement them in society”

He also urged people to check drug menace. In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha membership, he said that no one is above the law, as everyone comes under the law of the land.

“People used to ask about the date for the construction of Ram Temple. Now the Ram Temple is being constructed as per the culture of India,” he added.

He said that India has now become the 5th biggest economy of the world and soon it will become the 3rd largest economy thus defeating the countries which had ruled India for over 200 years.

Jind medical college to be named after Dhanna Bhagat

In his address, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that a medical college being built at Haibatpur in Jind would be named after Dhanna Bhagat. He also announced to build a women college in Dhanori village and supply drinking water to the village through the Bhakra Canal.

He said that the life history of Dhanna Bhagat will be mentioned in textbooks so that the youth can take inspiration from teachings and messages. The CM said that a statue of Bhagat would be installed at Dhanori village.

