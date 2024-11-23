Want to appear before Akal Takht as a ‘humble Sikh’: Sukhbir in fresh letter

After resigning as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president, Sukhbir Singh Badal has stated in a fresh letter to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh that he wants to appear before the Takht as a “humble Sikh”. Sukhbir’s resignation came three days after he approached the Akal Takht and appealed to jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to convene a meeting of the Panj Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergy) soon to pronounce tankhah (religious punishment) to him, citing that it had been two-and-a-half-months since he was declared a tankhaiya. (HT)

Sukhbir, who was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) for the mistakes committed by his party when it was in power in Punjab between 2007 and 2017, resigned from the post of SAD chief on November 16.

In a letter dated November 18 – a copy of which is doing the rounds of social media and has been authenticated by Sukhbir’s team – he wrote, “Akal Takht Sahib declaring me tankhaiya has left a big impact on my mind. The servant (Sukhbir) has now resigned from the presidency of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The servant wants to appear at Akal Takht Sahib as a humble Sikh with respect and politeness. Since Akal Takht Sahib which was established by the sixth Guru (Guru Hargobind), who always showers grace and forgives, please accept the request of the servant.”

The party’s working committee had on November 18 assembled to decide on Sukhbir’s resignation but eventually ended up putting the decision on hold. “The panel will discuss the issue with SGPC members and district-level SAD leaders before taking a decision,” said Balwinder Singh Bhundar, the party’s working president, who chaired the meeting at the party head office in Chandigarh.

“I request the Singh Sahiban to issue the edict soon. I’ll obey it as a Sikh and as the SAD president. I have political and personal responsibilities,” Sukhbir had said after submitting the letter.