Wanted for 14 grenade attacks in Punjab, terrorist Happy Passia arrested in US

Gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia wanted in multiple attacks in Punjab, including a series of grenade blasts, was arrested in the United States, officials said on Friday. The photo of gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh Passia released by FBI, Sacramento. (Sourced)

According to a statement posted by FBI, Sacramento, on X, Passia is accused of being involved in terror attacks in Punjab and is allegedly affiliated with two international terrorist organisations was arrested by FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

US authorities added that Passia entered the US illegally and used burner phones to avoid detection.

“Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the FBI and ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and had been evading capture by using untraceable burner phones and encrypted applications.,” the FBI said in a statement on X.

Agents from the FBI’s Legal Attache office in New Delhi informed Sacramento that Passia was wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab, FBI Sacramento added. “This case reinforces the importance of international cooperation in apprehending those who threaten global security,” it said.

Official sources in Punjab said Passia is wanted for orchestrating at least 16 terror attacks, including 14 grenade blasts in the state and is also suspected to have collaborated with proscribed Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Passia has been named in a recent chargesheet by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the September 2024 grenade attack, targeting the residence of a retired Punjab Police officer in Chandigarh and it was part of a broader conspiracy by the BKI.

According to the NIA, Passia, operating from the US, collaborated with Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and the two are the chief conspirators behind the attack.

The duo allegedly provided logistical support, funds, and weapons to operatives on the ground in India.

The accused reportedly directed local recruits—identified as Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih—to conduct reconnaissance before executing the attack.

All four individuals have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and other applicable laws. Investigations into the case, are ongoing as authorities seek to identify and dismantle remaining members of the BKI network,” officials said.

In January, the NIA had announced a cash reward of ₹5 lakh on Passia in connection with a Chandigarh grenade attack.

A total of 33 FIRs have been registered at different police stations and 10 lookout circulars (LoCs) have been issued against Passia, according to a dossier prepared by Punjab Police.

He is also wanted in at least 18 criminal cases all pertaining to creating terror or communal tension.

Hailing from Passia village in Amritsar district, Passia left for Dubai in April 2018 and returned to India in February 2019. He went to London in October 2020 and thereafter moved to the US.

Passia was initially aligned with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang members including the US-based associates Darmanjot Singh (Darman Kahlon) and Amritpal Singh (Amrit Bal).

This affiliation with the Bhagwanpuria gang marks the inception of Passia’s involvement in organised crime, laying the foundation for his subsequent collaboration with Rinda.

Rinda, lately, roped in Passia for the execution of terror attacks in the state.

Between September and October 2023, Passia, in collusion with Rinda, orchestrated a series of extortion and terror activities in Punjab, India, according to the police’s dossier.

Between late 2024 and early 2025, BKI orchestrated a series of 16 terror attacks across Punjab, including 14 hand grenade assaults, one improvised explosive device (IED) attack, and one rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) strike targeting police establishment and officials’ residences.

In an earlier operation in December 2023, Punjab Police busted a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module allegedly run by Passia and another operative, Shamsher alias Honey. Five individuals, including mastermind Abhijot Singh, were arrested in that case, which involved grenade attacks on police establishments in Batala and Gurdaspur.

These attacks were coordinated by Passia under the direction of Rinda, and in collaboration with his other US-based associates — “Gurdev Singh Jaisal Pehalwan, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Nawanshehria and Germany-based Swaran Singh alias Jeevan Faujia, along with their local accomplices, the dossier said.

Efforts on to extradite gangster: DGP

DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav while confirming the development in a video message said Punjab Police and central agencies have been following cases related to Passia and have vigorously taken up the issue with the United States.

“Passia’s detention in the US shows our commitment against terror and organised crime as he had been using US soil to create terror in Punjab. We would now push for his extradition to India as already red-corner notice has been issued against Passia,” said Yadav.