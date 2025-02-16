Wanted for immigration fraud, man lands in Chandigarh Police net

Chandigarh Police have arrested an absconding accused involved in multiple cases of immigration-related fraud across Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana, and seized a BMW and a Mahindra Thar from his residence in Ludhiana during the arrest. The primary complaint against Gurinder Singh arose when Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Sarangpur, Chandigarh, alleged that Gurinder Singh and his associates—including Ritu and Ashish Batra—defrauded the public of over ₹ 1.78 crore. (Getty image)

Gurinder Singh, alias Guri, a 32-year-old diploma holder in mechanical engineering, had been on the run since a case was registered against him on October 14, 2023 at Sector-23 police station for charges under Sections 409, 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Multiple FIRs across states also link Singh to cases of financial fraud, immigration scams and other criminal activities. He has been implicated in 13 FIRs across Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

The primary complaint against Singh arose when Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Sarangpur, Chandigarh, alleged that Singh and his associates—including Ritu and Ashish Batra—defrauded the public of over ₹1.78 crore. Investigations conducted by the economic offences wing (EOW) revealed that the complainant had suffered a financial loss of ₹2,02,000. The accused and his associates operated under multiple company names, including Eagle-I Advisors, Jubilee Overseas, Chandigarh Visa Consultant, The Red Stone, Immi Group and Cantree, all based out of Sector 34.

Since 2019, Singh and his associates allegedly lured unsuspecting victims with false promises of study, work, and tourist visas to foreign countries. Through deceitful means, they amassed significant wealth from individuals hoping for better opportunities abroad.

During the investigation, Singh disclosed that he had invested the proceeds of his fraudulent activities in acquiring movable and immovable properties in Punjab. The police have obtained a three-day remand from the court to recover further evidence, including electronic devices and documents.