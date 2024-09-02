Water level in dams dips, may hit irrigation, power generation

Water levels in the Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams are significantly lower this year compared to the same period last year due to less rainfall in the catchment areas, the Central Water Commission (CWC) reported. The water level in Ranjit Sagar reservoir was 1,645 feet on August 31 against 1,707.1 feet last year and 1,713.5 feet in 2022. (HT File)

According to the latest WC weekly report, Ranjit Sagar dam in Punjab has recorded a deficiency of 61% from normal storage while Bhakra and Pong reservoirs, located in Himachal Pradesh, recorded a deficiency of 25% from normal storage.

According to experts, if the water levels remain low in these reservoirs, it could affect power generation and irrigation. A large part of the region relies on these reservoirs for both agriculture and energy. “As the region braces for the rabi sowing season around mid-November, the low levels in reservoirs poses a challenge for irrigation and power generation,” said an expert.

The filling season of reservoirs starts from June 1 and extends up to September 20. The target for filling the Bhakra reservoir was 1,680 feet on August 31. Though such parameters have not been fixed for Pong and Ranjit Sagar reservoirs due to erratic schedule of water in Beas and other tributaries, the water storage in Pong reservoir allowed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is 1,390 feet and 1731.5 feet in the Ranjit Sagar reservoir, said an official familiar with the matter.

As on August 31, the water level in Bhakra reservoir was 1,639.15 feet, well below the target of 1,680 feet. In the corresponding period last year, the water level in Bhakra was 1,672.6 feet and in 2022, it was 1,663.4 feet.

The water level in Pong dam on August 31 was 1,361.4 feet against 1,388.8 feet last year and 1,382.7 feet in the corresponding period in 2022.

As far as Ranjit Sagar dam is concerned, the water level in the reservoir was 1,645 feet on August 31 against 1,707.1 feet last year and 1,713.5 feet in 2022.

According to the India Metrological Department (IMD), Punjab has highest rainfall deficiency with 25% below normal rainfall as on September 1. Similarly, Himachal Pradesh has third highest rainfall deficiency with 23% below normal rainfall so far.

“Though water level increased in August due to normal rainfall, it is still far below normal. This will impact the power generation during summers next year. This year, Punjab recorded 37% increase in power consumption in May and 25% jump in June and July compared to pervious years. We need to have more water in reservoirs to meet the rising power demand,” said a senior official of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.