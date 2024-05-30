Water supply dwindles as mercury soars in Shimla

Heatwave conditions prevailed in the lower and mid-range hills of the state, while the state capital experienced the hottest day of the season at 31.7° C. Himachal’s capital experienced the hottest day of the season at 31.7° C. (HT File)

Shimla had recorded its highest temperature of 32.7° C in May 2010, the meteorological office records show.

As temperatures soar, dwindling supply has brought Shimla on the brink of a severe water crisis. The daily water allocation, which stood at 39.11 million litres per day (MLD), plummeted to a mere 33 MLD on Wednesday, worsening shortages in various localities across the town.

The state capital witnessed the worst water crisis in 2018 when residents went without water for 10 days.

“The water sources are depleting fast due to hot weather conditions. Water supply is still manageable,” Satluj Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) general manager Rajesh Kashyap said, adding, “There is a forecast of rain, we are hopeful that showers will ease out the water stress in the sources.”

Una sizzles at 11-yr high, schools shut in Kangra, Sirmaur

Una, meanwhile, sizzled at 46° C, the highest temperature in the last 11 years.

The heatwave has also swept Kangra district. According to the MeT, the heatwave is expected to prevail in the coming days. All primary schools and Anganwadi centres under the five subdivisions of Kangra, Fatehpur, Indora, Nurpur, Dehra and Jawali will remain closed till May 31.

Kangra deputy commissioner Hemraj Berwa has issued orders to the education department to close all primary schools and Anganwadi centres in five subdivisions till May 31. Bilaspur recorded the highest 44° C, Hamirpur 43.6° C, Mandi 42.2° C, Nahan at 39.3° C, and Sundernagar 40.5° C.

Schools in three subdivisions of Sirmaur district have also been closed till June 2.

Nahan and Kafota sub-divisional magistrates have issued orders to keep the schools in rural areas falling under the subdivision closed till 31 May. “Due to extreme heat, it has been decided to keep all government and private schools closed in Una till May 31. Apart from this, Anganwadi and primary schools of five subdivisions of Kangra district, Dehra, Fatehpur, Jawali, Indora and Nurpur will also remain closed. Una recorded the highest 45.4° C on Tuesday.”