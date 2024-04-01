 We will ensure peaceful elections, says Ludhiana police chief - Hindustan Times
We will ensure peaceful elections, says Ludhiana police chief

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 01, 2024 10:50 PM IST

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, police have conducted a flag march in the city on Monday. The motive behind the march was to infuse confidence and assurance among the locals regarding law and order situation during the elections.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal with other officials conducted a flag March ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal with other officials conducted a flag March ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Police officials asked the locals to stay alert and inform the authorities if they find anything suspicious.

The march was led by commissioner of police, Kuldeep Singh Chahal. The senior officials along with around 250 police personnel, a company of CRPF were also part of the event.

The march started from the office of commissioner of police and passed through Ghumar Mandi Chowk, Aarti Chowk, Saggu Chowk, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) gate number 4, Humbran Road, Railway Road, Jalandhar byepass, Ferozepur Road and other busy places of the city.

Commissioner of police said they are bound to ensure peaceful, fair and transparent elections of Lok Sabha.

Similarly, Khanna police also conducted a flag march, led by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal.

