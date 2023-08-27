Himachal to get subdued rain till August-end

The southwest monsoon has entered a weak phase and rains are likely to remain subdued for rest part of the August. However, MeT department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains on Sunday in eight districts except Hamirpur and Una. Cracks caused by heavy rain on a road in Shimla. (PTI)

The western end of monsoon trough continues to run along the foothills of the Himalayas and its eastern end at mean sea level, now passing through Shahjahanpur, Muzzaffarpur, Purina, Bankura and then to Bay of Bengal, said Manmohan Singh, director of Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla centre.

Singh said that monsoon was weak in the state in 24 hours since Friday and isolated places received light rain.

Rampur and Kahu received 20mm rain each, Dharamshala 16.3mm, Sarahan 13mm, Bilaspur 10.4mm, Berthing 8mm and Kangra recorded 6.1mm rain.

“Rain is likely to remain feeble in the next week with dry weather on August 30 and 31,” Singh added.

The state has recoded 814.8mm rain, as against a normal of 584.2mm, a surplus of 39%. Solan district received 108% more rain than normal, 1,447.3mm against a normal of 695mm. Shimla district also received 100% excess rainfall— 989.1mm as against a normal of 494.1mm.

Lahaul-Spiti is the only rain deficit district having received 25% below normal rainfall.

249 killed in rain-related incidents, 127 in accidents

A total of 376 people been killed in rain-related incidents till Saturday. Of these, 249 people have died in rain-related incidents and 127 in road accidents.

Shimla has recorded the highest of 86 deaths, with 68 dying in natural calamities. Kullu and Mandi registered 48 and 43 casualties, respectively.

The state has suffered losses amounting to ₹8,604 crore, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, adding that they are expected to go beyond ₹12,000 crore.

