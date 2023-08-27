News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal to get subdued rain till August-end

Himachal to get subdued rain till August-end

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Aug 27, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Manmohan Singh, director of Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla centre, said that monsoon was weak in the state in 24 hours since Friday and isolated places received light rain

The southwest monsoon has entered a weak phase and rains are likely to remain subdued for rest part of the August. However, MeT department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains on Sunday in eight districts except Hamirpur and Una.

Cracks caused by heavy rain on a road in Shimla. (PTI)
Cracks caused by heavy rain on a road in Shimla. (PTI)

The western end of monsoon trough continues to run along the foothills of the Himalayas and its eastern end at mean sea level, now passing through Shahjahanpur, Muzzaffarpur, Purina, Bankura and then to Bay of Bengal, said Manmohan Singh, director of Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla centre.

Singh said that monsoon was weak in the state in 24 hours since Friday and isolated places received light rain.

Rampur and Kahu received 20mm rain each, Dharamshala 16.3mm, Sarahan 13mm, Bilaspur 10.4mm, Berthing 8mm and Kangra recorded 6.1mm rain.

“Rain is likely to remain feeble in the next week with dry weather on August 30 and 31,” Singh added.

The state has recoded 814.8mm rain, as against a normal of 584.2mm, a surplus of 39%. Solan district received 108% more rain than normal, 1,447.3mm against a normal of 695mm. Shimla district also received 100% excess rainfall— 989.1mm as against a normal of 494.1mm.

Lahaul-Spiti is the only rain deficit district having received 25% below normal rainfall.

249 killed in rain-related incidents, 127 in accidents

A total of 376 people been killed in rain-related incidents till Saturday. Of these, 249 people have died in rain-related incidents and 127 in road accidents.

Shimla has recorded the highest of 86 deaths, with 68 dying in natural calamities. Kullu and Mandi registered 48 and 43 casualties, respectively.

The state has suffered losses amounting to 8,604 crore, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, adding that they are expected to go beyond 12,000 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out