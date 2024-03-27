Weather update: Tricity sweats at 32°C, highest day temperature of this season

Though overcast conditions prevailed through the day, the city’s maximum temperatures rose to 32°C on Tuesday, the highest it has gone so far this season. On Monday, the city’s day temperature had stood at 31°C. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that some relief is likely from Thursday when a fresh Western Disturbance is set to hit the region, possibly bringing rains. (HT File)

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 2 degrees above normal. While it’s the highest of the season so far, last year, the city had seen the maximum temperatures go up till 32.4°C in the month of March.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that some relief is likely from Thursday when a fresh Western Disturbance is set to hit the region, possibly bringing rains.

IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “Temperature rise is expected towards the end of the month and begining of April. However, with a fresh WD on Thursday, there can be some relief if it rains during the day. The showers are expected to bring down the day temperatures while the night temperatures may go up due to the cloud cover.”

As cloudy weather is expected to continue from Thursday to Saturday, the IMD has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and gusty winds between 30 to 40km/h on these days. The second of the four-colour warning system used by the IMD, a yellow warning asks people to keep watch and be prepared.

Up to now, 21.5 mm rain has been recorded in this month. It is 28% above normal for the corresponding period.

The minimum temperature rose from 15.1°C on Monday to 17.1°C on Tuesday, 0.8 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 32°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 18°C and 20°C.

Summer’s approaching

March 19: Max: 30°C Min: 12.5°C

March 20: Max: 31°C Min: 13.3°C

March 21: Max: 26.9°C Min: 17.7°C

March 22: Max: 29.9°C Min: 19.4°C

March 23: Max: 31.2°C Min: 17.2°C

March 24: Max: 29.3°C Min: 16°C

March 25: Max: 31°C Min: 15.1°C

March 26: Max: 32°C Min: 17.1°C