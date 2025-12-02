Wedding shootout: Woman among 4 held for ‘harbouring’ accused

A day after a deadly gang clash at Bath Castle marriage palace, in which two guests were killed, the police have arrested four people, including a woman, for harbouring the accused and aiding their escape. The accused fled the wedding venue after the shootout and sought shelter at the homes of their aides, police said. (HT File)

The arrested persons have been identified as Sandeep Kaur of Barewal, Bhusha Kumar of Harbanspura, Ajay Kumar Chhabra of Chhawni Mohalla, and Chhotu Ram of Noorwala Road.

According to the FIR filed at Sadar police station based on the statement of ASI Jatinder Singh, the accused fled the wedding venue after the shootout and sought shelter at the homes of their aides.

The FIR states that the arrested individuals not only provided shelter but also helped the accused evade the police.

A case has been registered under Sections 249 (harboring or concealing an offender) and 253 (harboring an offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) of BNS.

The shootout at the wedding took place between two rival gangs led by Shubham Mota and Ankur.

Two guests, including a woman, were killed and another person sustained injuries during the melee. 3 security guards at wedding venue booked

In addition, the Sadar Police have booked three security guards of Bath Castle for negligence. They have been identified as Jashanpreet Singh of Village Nangal Khurd, Lovepreet Singh of Mandi Mullanpur, and Bhagwant Singh of Village Latana. The FIR against the guards has been lodged under Sections 163 and 125 of BNS.

ASI Kapil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the security personnel failed to prevent the accused from bringing weapons inside the venue, contributing to the tragedy.

However, no action has yet been taken against the owner or management of the marriage palace.