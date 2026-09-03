Entrepreneur earns ₹14 lakh a month with itch-scratching service: ‘It’s in great demand’

A Chinese entrepreneur is raking in big bucks with an unusual business idea. The man in southern China has turned itch-scratching into a business, earning around 100,000 yuan (USD 15,000 or INR 14 lakh) a month from his two stores. An itch-scratching service in China is bringing in ₹14 lakh per month as revenue. (Representational image)

The business was started by 32-year-old Zhang Xiaoqiao, who opened his first store in Shenzhen’s Baoan District in early May. He opened a second outlet in the city’s Futian District a month later, the South China Morning Post said, quoting a Xiaoxiang Morning Herald report.

The business idea The stores, branded as Suma, offer customers a simple service: staff scratch their bodies using specially designed pointed nails.

Customers lie face down on beds, much like they would during a massage, while Suma employees gently scratch different parts of their bodies. The unusual service has quickly become a profitable business for Zhang, with his two outlets now bringing in about 100,000 yuan every month.

The itch-scratching service can be availed by paying 300 yuan per hour. It aims to relieve stress and enhance sleep quality.

“In first-tier cities, people generally experience high levels of stress. As a result, this service is in great demand,” Zhang said.

“We serve both male and female customers, with males comprising about 70 per cent,” he added. “Some customers have said our service is more relaxing than a massage, leading to a strong base of returning clients.”

More about the entrepreneur Zhang, who is from Hubei province in central China, has spent years trying different business ideas and jobs. After finishing college at a relatively unknown university, he worked in seven different jobs within a year.

He later started two companies in cross-border e-commerce before turning 30. However, neither business managed to achieve much success.

His idea for the itch-scratching business came last year when he was watching short videos on social media. He came across a video of a woman scratching her husband’s back. The comments caught his attention, with several viewers saying they would be willing to pay someone to scratch their itches.

As this type of service was new in China, Zhang had no existing business model or established techniques to follow. He therefore had to research the idea himself and develop his own methods for scratching customers.

He now wants to expand to more than 100 stores across China.