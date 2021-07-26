Weekend curfew lifted in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday lifted the weekend curfew from all districts of the Union territory though some restrictions such as night curfew will stay in place.

As per the orders issued by state executive committee (SEC) chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta while there will be no weekend curfew in any district, night curfew will remain in force in all the districts from 8pm to 7am.

Businesses will be able to stay open during curfew relaxation hours in all 20 districts. The order said that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering will be restricted to 25. “Public and private educational institutions are permitted to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes,” it said.

Deputy commissioners have been asked to focus on the positivity rate in their respective medical blocks.

There has been a sharp decline in the daily Covid cases and deaths in the UT with the single-day infections falling below 100 and fatalities remaining in single-digits this week.

Officials said there has been a significant improvement in terms of total weekly cases, positivity rate, bed occupancy, case fatality rate, vaccination coverage and extent of compliance to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

166 fresh cases, no deaths in J&K

No virus-related death was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir while 166 new infections were detected on Sunday.

There were 132 cases in Kashmir valley, while the Jammu division saw 34 infections.

The active cases dropped to 1,288 as the overall recoveries mounted to 3,14,995 and the recovery rate climbed to 98.23%. So far, the UT has recorded 3,20,657 cases, of which 4,374 people have succumbed.

Himachal logs 44 fresh infections

Shimla Himachal Pradesh recorded 44 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 2,05,061, while the death toll mounted to 3,498 after one more person succumbed to the infection.

Of the new cases, 13 were reported in Chamba, eight in Mandi, seven in Shimla, six in Kangra, four in Kinnaur, two each in Bilaspur and Solan and one in Una.

Recoveries reached 2,00,704 after 133 people recuperated while active cases have come down to 841.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 46,253 cases followed by Mandi (27,718), Shimla (25,587), Solan (22,379), Sirmaur (15,359), Hamirpur (14,511), Una (13,412), Bilaspur (12,861), Chamba (11,888), Kullu (9,050), Kinnaur (3,297) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,746).