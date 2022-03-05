Western Command honours distinguished, gallant soldiers at investiture ceremony

The Indian Army’s Western Command, which is responsible for operations along the strategic western borders and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, honoured its distinguished and gallant soldiers at an investiture ceremony held at Mamun Military Station, on Friday.

The ceremony was organised by the Gurj Division under the aegis of Rising Star Corps of the Western Command. The awardees were felicitated for their exceptional bravery, devotion to duty and distinguished service to the nation.

“Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, GOC-in-C, Western Command, presided over the ceremony and felicitated 35 officers, two junior commissioned officers, six other ranks and five next-of-kin with gallantry and distinguished service awards,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Khanduri said; “I congratulate all the awardees who, in accordance with the rich traditions of the Indian Army, have earned great honour in service of the Nation. Your indomitable courage, unassailable resolve and selfless sacrifice are indeed praiseworthy and set an example for all soldiers, units and formations under Western Command to achieve greater heights of excellence.”