What about Sikh prisoners: HSGMC questions govt after Ram Rahim gets another furlough

A day after rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh walked out of Rohtak’s high-security Sunaria jail after being granted a 21-day furlough, president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), Jagdish Singh Jhinda, on Wednesday expressed disappointment and asked why the Sikh prisoners are not being released? The HSGMC chief said that he will also write to the Union home minister Amit Shah, highlighting the issues. (HT File)

He said that the community has been struggling for the release of Sikh prisoners, who have completed their sentences and have been in jail for over 30 years and are not being released.

“On the other hand, Ram Rahim, convicted of rape and is in jail since 2017, has been granted furlough or parole 17 times due to political gains. He has disrespected the Sikh community and by giving him special treatment, the government is doing injustice with us,” Jhinda told HT. “Just for votes, the government shouldn’t use Ram Rahim for the upcoming elections in Punjab,” Jhinda alleged.

The HSGMC chief said that he will also write to the Union home minister Amit Shah, highlighting both the issues. “We will write to Shah to express disappointment with his repeated furloughs. We will also highlight that Jagtar Singh Hawara’s ailing mother is in the final stage of her life and he should be given regular parole to meet her,” he added.