Secure environment Youngsters expect leaders to ensure safe environment, better infrastructure and job opportunities. (HT)

We want a safe and drug-free environment. This can be achieved by providing good facilities, such as public parks equipped with open gyms, running tracks, badminton and basketball courts, libraries and sports tournaments. This will encourage youth to invest their energy in positive activities. — Amanpreet Singh, 21, BTech student, Phase 11

Lok Sabha elections: What do young voters of Mohali want?

Improved infrastructure

I will support a leader who focuses on ground realities and has a broader vision for India, making Punjab contribute to the nation’s progress. I will vote for one who brings developmental projects, such as improving road infrastructure and ensuring better water supply to houses. — Sahil Mishra, 22, BTech student, Sector 70

No hollow promises

We want leaders who don’t make hollow promises, but work for a change. It takes time to bring improvement but we should be kept up to date on the progress. Our leader should work towards generating employment opportunities rather than providing poor people with things which aren’t needed. — Ekampreet Singh, 19, BTech IT student, Phase 3B1

Better law and order

The law and order situation should be improved. Traffic rules should be enforced more strictly. The region should have enough parking areas and better transport facility for students. Drug abuse must be controlled in areas like Kharar and Landran where such things are easily available. — Harnoor, 21, BTech student, Phase 9

Solve parking, traffic issues

Accessible mental health counseling centres are needed. Amid inadequate parking space in areas like Phase 5 and 3B2, paid parking should be brought in to curb the practice of haphazard parking. Stricter enforcement of traffic rules is necessary to ease congestion and prevent road rage incidents. — Niharika Suri, 20, BTech student, Sector 127

Job opportunities

Young voters of Mohali want more and better jobs besides sound infrastructure. We are eager for initiatives that foster entrepreneurship, skill development programmes, and partnership with industries so that candidates get better job opportunities, particularly in international companies. Youth also want better infrastructure. — Amisha, 21, MBA student, Phase 3B2