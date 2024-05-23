What happened to 2014, 2019 promises: Tewari during foot march in Chandigarh

INDIA bloc candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Wednesday asked his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Sanjay Tandon whether he and his party have any manifesto or any promise to offer to the people of the city. He questioned the BJP about its past manifestos of 2014 and 2019 for the city which remain unimplemented. The INDIA bloc candidate interacted with people and talked about the problems they faced. (HT Photo)

Tewari took out a foot march in different parts of the city, including Manimajra, Sector 38 and Sector 25. The INDIA bloc candidate interacted with people and talked about the problems they faced.

Addressing a public meeting, Tewari pointed out that the BJP had brought in local manifestos during the 2014 and 2019 general elections. “Now is the time that the BJP brings out those manifestos and lists what they have accomplished about what they had promised,” he added.

In an informal interaction with reporters, he said, the reports of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) having got active in the city was a sign of the panic in the BJP camp. Replying to a question that the RSS had decided to get actively involved in Tandon’s campaign, Tewari remarked, “Not just the RSS, Tandon may need the entire sangh parivar that goes beyond the RSS to come to Chandigarh and work for him, but let me assure you, we will still win.”

Tewari also took a jibe at Tandon for saying that a vote for him was a vote for Modi. “Would Modi become the Chandigarh MP or the Chandigarh mayor?” he asked while remarking, “Or will he set up a local office here to address the people’s problems as the experience suggests that the local BJP MPs have been absolute disappointments”.

He said, “When someone seeks votes in someone else’s name, it straightway means that he has nothing of his own to his credit. That is precisely the case with Tandon.”