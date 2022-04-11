Wheat crop on 200 acres gutted in Karnal
Standing wheat crop spread over 200 acres was reduced to ashes in a fire in Karnal’s Kachhwa village on Sunday. Farmers said that the crop and fodder that was gutted was worth ₹1 crore.
Soon after noticing the fire, the farmers, including women, gathered near the fields and tried to control the blaze. Five fire tenders took several hours to douse the flames.
The fire was allegedly caused by a spark from the reaper machine and later spread to several acres within a few minutes.
An aggrieved farmer, Mahender Singh, said the crop was ready for harvesting and he was waiting for the combine harvesters. But the fire reduced my crop on 10 acres to ashes, he added.
Another farmer Phool Singh of Kachhwa village -- whose crop on six acres was destroyed -- said the government should come forward to help the farmers.
A fire department official said five tenders were used to contain the flames with the help of farmers as the fire was spread to a huge area under matured wheat crops.
On the demand of compensation to the aggrieved farmers, Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said that district administration will send the report to office of financial commissioner (revenue) for appropriate action.
-
Haryana farmers know how to fight for their rights: RLD chief Jayant
Rashtriya Lok Dal national president Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday visited Hisar and met the farmers, who are protesting to seek compensation for their damaged crops at Khedi Chowpata, Bass and Balsamand villages. Jayant said the farmers of Haryana are brave and they know how to fight for their rights. Slamming the Centre, the RLD chief asked where are those BJP leaders who used to come on streets after any hike in fuel and LPG prices.
-
Haryana dairy federation awarded in Gujarat
Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation has received the active participation award by the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Limited e-market for the financial year 2021-22. A spokesperson said that NCDFI is celebrating the golden jubilee of service and a function to mark the occasion and e-market award ceremony was held at National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Union home minister Amit Shah was the chief guest on this occasion.
-
Govt followed ideals of Guru Ravidas to implement development schemes: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that the ideology of Guru Ravidas initiated a wave of social change and development in humanity. He said that following the ideals of Guru Ravidas, the government worked to implement the spirit of Antyodaya and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. He said that Guru Ravidas was born 644 years ago, but his teachings are immortal and seem novel even today.
-
Haryana: Aunt arrested for five-year-old’s murder in Karnal
Five days after the body of a five-year-old boy was found on the roof of a cowshed in his neighbourhood in Kamalpur Roran village of Karnal district, police on Sunday arrested his aunt on the charges of his murder. Karnal police CIA II incharge Mohan Lal said as per the findings of the investigation, the police arrested wife of Vikas Kumar, Anjali, who is the cousin of the victim's father.
-
KYC fraud: Banker duped of ₹99,000 in Ludhiana
A bank employee was defrauded of ₹99,000 on the pretext of updating her KYC (Know Your Customer) details. The accused claimed to be an executive of a phone service providing company, and asked the victim to install a mobile application on her phone, after which he hacked into her account mobile and made the transaction. The complainant, Harjeet Kaur, 42, of Urban Estate, Dugri, lodged an FIR against Foridul Islam and Habaj Ali of Assam.
