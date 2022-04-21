Wheat procurement reaches half-way mark
The food and civil supplies department, Punjab, on Wednesday reached half-way of the procurement target of 135 lakh tonnes fixed at the onset of wheat procurement on April 1.
“It is an accomplishment that Punjab’s four procurement agencies and Centre’s Food Corporation of India (FCI) have successfully accomplished 50% of the total target within 20 days after the start of the wheat procurement,” said a state government spokesperson.
The government agencies have procured 67.50 LMT so far, of which 65.40 LMT had been procured during the ongoing rabi marketing season (RMS). “Nearly 27% more wheat arrived in mandis this year as compared to the corresponding period last year when 53.35 lakh tonnes of wheat had arrived correspondingly in the previous rabi season,” the spokesperson added.
As much as 61.95 lakh tonnes of wheat were purchased by government agencies while the remaining 3.45 lakh tonnes were purchased by private agencies.
Sangrur leads in wheat arrivals
Sangrur district leads the state with the arrival of 7.27 lakh tonnes of wheat, of which 7.18 lakh tonnes had been procured till April 19. After Sangrur, Ferozepur and Patiala fall in the second and third place with the arrival of 5.40 lakh tonnes and 5.31 lakh tonnes.
Wheat this season was sown over 35.02 lakh hectares in the state and the target for production, as per estimates, was 175 lakh tonnes out of which 135 lakh tonnes are expected to arrive in mandis and procurement centres.
Traders purchasing from farmers warned
The state government has warned traders, firms and individuals procuring wheat directly from farmers without paying market fee and rural development fund (RDF) to stop this practice or be ready to pay heavy penalty. “If any such case found during the checking, the defaulter will have to pay a penalty amounting 10 times of market fee in addition to the actual market fee and the RDF,” said the spokesperson. Mandi board charge 3% RDF over the sale value of the produce. Reportedly, a large quantity of wheat is sold by bypassing the state’s mandi system.
-
Development, law and order missing in Haryana, says Hooda
Leader of Opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said development as well as law and order are missing in the state ever since the BJP-JJP government came to power. Giving the example of schools, Hooda said there are 63 schools in state where there is no teacher. People have to face power-cuts for hours now. The condition of rest of Haryana can be gauged from this, he said.
-
Despite taking appointment, DGP didn’t meet us: BJP delegation
A Punjab BJP delegation on Wednesday alleged that despite taking a prior appointment to meet the DGP, the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra didn't meet them. The delegation led by state general secretaries Rajesh Bagga and Jeevan Gupta claimed that despite taking a prior appointment with the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra, he didn't meet them.
-
Assam: 2 killed as speeding car runs over pedestrians, drags man for 9 km
Two persons were killed in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday night when a speeding car reportedly ran over a group of pedestrians and dragged a man for 9 km by its wheels, police said. The accident took place at Rajpur area of Jalalpur under Katigorah police station near India-Bangladesh border. The deceased persons have been identified as Sanjay Teli (24) and Krishna Adhikari (39), both residents of Rajpur village.
-
BJP legislators in Karnataka call for mosques’ survey
Two BJP legislators have proposed a survey on mosques and maulvis (clerics) to “know who they are and where they are from”, amid attacks on Muslim vendors and religious places in Karnataka. Hubballi-Dharwad West legislator Arvind Bellad added that such a survey or mapping would help the government monitor radicals. The probe against a maulvi, Waseem, in connection with the violence reported in Hubballi, about 450 kms from Bengaluru began after some videos were recovered from the phones of a few people arrested in connection with the case, police said.
-
Resolving teachers’ issue priority: Hayer
Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday held meetings with different teacher unions of the state. During the meeting, he said the education sector is the priority of the Aam Aadmi Party government which is fully committed to creating a robust atmosphere necessary for ensuring quality education in government schools of the state. Hayer said only teachers can transform the school education atmosphere, hence he would accord priority to resolving their issues.
