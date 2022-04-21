Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wheat procurement reaches half-way mark
chandigarh news

Wheat procurement reaches half-way mark

The food and civil supplies department, Punjab, on Wednesday reached half-way mark of the procurement target of 135 lakh tonnes fixed at the onset of wheat procurement on April 1
Sangrur district leads the state with the arrival of 7.27 lakh tonnes of wheat, of which 7.18 lakh tonnes had been procured till April 19. The wheat procurement reached half-way mark. (PTI File Photo)
Sangrur district leads the state with the arrival of 7.27 lakh tonnes of wheat, of which 7.18 lakh tonnes had been procured till April 19. The wheat procurement reached half-way mark. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 12:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The food and civil supplies department, Punjab, on Wednesday reached half-way of the procurement target of 135 lakh tonnes fixed at the onset of wheat procurement on April 1.

“It is an accomplishment that Punjab’s four procurement agencies and Centre’s Food Corporation of India (FCI) have successfully accomplished 50% of the total target within 20 days after the start of the wheat procurement,” said a state government spokesperson.

The government agencies have procured 67.50 LMT so far, of which 65.40 LMT had been procured during the ongoing rabi marketing season (RMS). “Nearly 27% more wheat arrived in mandis this year as compared to the corresponding period last year when 53.35 lakh tonnes of wheat had arrived correspondingly in the previous rabi season,” the spokesperson added.

As much as 61.95 lakh tonnes of wheat were purchased by government agencies while the remaining 3.45 lakh tonnes were purchased by private agencies.

Sangrur leads in wheat arrivals

Sangrur district leads the state with the arrival of 7.27 lakh tonnes of wheat, of which 7.18 lakh tonnes had been procured till April 19. After Sangrur, Ferozepur and Patiala fall in the second and third place with the arrival of 5.40 lakh tonnes and 5.31 lakh tonnes.

Wheat this season was sown over 35.02 lakh hectares in the state and the target for production, as per estimates, was 175 lakh tonnes out of which 135 lakh tonnes are expected to arrive in mandis and procurement centres.

Traders purchasing from farmers warned

The state government has warned traders, firms and individuals procuring wheat directly from farmers without paying market fee and rural development fund (RDF) to stop this practice or be ready to pay heavy penalty. “If any such case found during the checking, the defaulter will have to pay a penalty amounting 10 times of market fee in addition to the actual market fee and the RDF,” said the spokesperson. Mandi board charge 3% RDF over the sale value of the produce. Reportedly, a large quantity of wheat is sold by bypassing the state’s mandi system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressing the media in Yamunanagar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

    Development, law and order missing in Haryana, says Hooda

    Leader of Opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said development as well as law and order are missing in the state ever since the BJP-JJP government came to power. Giving the example of schools, Hooda said there are 63 schools in state where there is no teacher. People have to face power-cuts for hours now. The condition of rest of Haryana can be gauged from this, he said.

  • A BJP delegation led by state general secretaries Rajesh Bagga and Jeevan Gupta claimed that despite taking a prior appointment with the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra, he didn’t meet them. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

    Despite taking appointment, DGP didn’t meet us: BJP delegation

    A Punjab BJP delegation on Wednesday alleged that despite taking a prior appointment to meet the DGP, the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra didn't meet them. The delegation led by state general secretaries Rajesh Bagga and Jeevan Gupta claimed that despite taking a prior appointment with the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra, he didn't meet them.

  • Police said the body of one of the victims was found in front of a BSF camp, which is around 9 km away from Rajpur where the incident happened. (Representational Image)

    Assam: 2 killed as speeding car runs over pedestrians, drags man for 9 km

    Two persons were killed in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday night when a speeding car reportedly ran over a group of pedestrians and dragged a man for 9 km by its wheels, police said. The accident took place at Rajpur area of Jalalpur under Katigorah police station near India-Bangladesh border. The deceased persons have been identified as Sanjay Teli (24) and Krishna Adhikari (39), both residents of Rajpur village.

  • MP Renukacharya, the BJP legislator from Honnali and the political secretary to Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday said maulvis who infuses hatred against the country, provoke people and disturbs the harmony in the society must be investigated. (Twitter)

    BJP legislators in Karnataka call for mosques’ survey

    Two BJP legislators have proposed a survey on mosques and maulvis (clerics) to “know who they are and where they are from”, amid attacks on Muslim vendors and religious places in Karnataka. Hubballi-Dharwad West legislator Arvind Bellad added that such a survey or mapping would help the government monitor radicals. The probe against a maulvi, Waseem, in connection with the violence reported in Hubballi, about 450 kms from Bengaluru began after some videos were recovered from the phones of a few people arrested in connection with the case, police said.

  • Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the education sector is the priority of the AAP government which is fully committed to creating a robust atmosphere necessary for ensuring quality education in government schools of the state. On Wednesday, held meetings with different teacher unions of the state. (HT File Photo)

    Resolving teachers’ issue priority: Hayer

    Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday held meetings with different teacher unions of the state. During the meeting, he said the education sector is the priority of the Aam Aadmi Party government which is fully committed to creating a robust atmosphere necessary for ensuring quality education in government schools of the state. Hayer said only teachers can transform the school education atmosphere, hence he would accord priority to resolving their issues.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out