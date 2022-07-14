When the mountains call...
Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895m above sea level) in Tanzania is every mountaineer’s dream and it came true for Sumeet Soni, 40, who is the CEO of Zapbuild and founder of SimpliHealth, CityWoofer, and Big Rox Media.
He, along with two other school-time friends, Swastika Gaur and Rachna Arora, decided to climb to the top of the world to celebrate turning 40, and prepare for the climb by doing exercises to improve stamina, breathing, and, most importantly, mental strength.
Sharing memories, Sumeet says, “Day 1 was pretty easy as it was a walk through a dense, green, misty rainforest. We were quite enthusiastic and energetic. By Day 4, it started getting difficult as the terrain was sandy, stony, and dusty. During the hike, physical endurance is one thing, but mentally you start questioning your decision as breathing becomes difficult.”
Day 6 was the toughest as that’s’ when they scaled the summit. “We were hardly eating anything and at around midnight the hike started so that we could reach the peak by 8am. It was at this point that all difficulties of the climb were forgotten. We felt like this was an achievement of a lifetime. That moment was surreal. We felt like we were on top of the world,” he recalls.
“During the climb, all we got was Tanzanian food, so on Day 7, when we got down, the first thing we did was scout for an Indian eatery. We chanced upon a dhaba run by a Sikh gentleman and the meal there tasted heavenly,” he says, laughing.
A QUESTION THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING
Retired banker and a resident of Sector 24, Panchkula, Raman Chander Sood, 70, says he had an interest in trekking right from the start but as work and responsibilities came in the way, it became a lost dream.
But it all changed one day when he visited his daughter. “My 10-year-old grandson came to me and asked, ‘Nanu, what’s your purpose in life?’ I said that now I’m a retired man and have done all I could have. It’s time to sit back. But he insisted that everyone, no matter their age, must have a purpose in life. I was taken aback and forced to rethink,” he says.
“I realised that I’m free of all duties and can live my dream of rock climbing and one day, climb Mount Everest,” Raman adds.
The keen trekker has completed Kailash Mansarovar (China), Shrikhand Mahadev (Himachal), and Everest Base Camp – three passes trek (Nepal) since then.
Recently, on a 10-day expedition, he climbed the 6,111-m Mount Yunam to become the oldest person to have scaled this peak on the Manali-Leh highway near Baralacha Pass in Himachal Pradesh.
“I was the oldest person in a group of 11 people and finding out that I could match their speed and stamina was a boost. It’s motivated me to keep going,” says Raman.
“My immediate target is to climb the highest peak in the Zanskar Valley of Ladakh, Mount Nun (7,135m). I have decided to climb the highest peak in every continent, especially Mount Everest,” he concludes.
Bengaluru crime news: Police catch red sandalwood smuggler. He was in a red car
Police in Bengaluru's Kengeri on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly smuggling red sandalwood, or raktachanda, inside (appropriately, perhaps) a red-coloured car. Those inside tried to flee while being questioned but Kengeri Police managed to catch one person and recover five logs of red sandalwood worth Rs 3.15 lakh. In February, a Bengaluru-based man identified as Yasin Inayithulla was arrested in Maharashtra for smuggling red sandalwood. Logs worth Rs 2.45 crore were recovered from him.
Human trafficking case: Daler Mehndi jailed for 2 years as court rejects appeal
The Patiala district court on Thursday upheld the two-year jail term of Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi, who in 2018 was sentenced for a 2003 human trafficking case. He is likely to be sent to Patiala jail, where cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is also lodged. The Patiala police had booked Daler and his brother Shamsher Mehndi, who died in 2017, and two others on a complaint filed by Bakshish Singh of Balbera village.
Bengaluru crime news: Six caught for stealing gold, silver worth ₹22.5 lakh
Police in Bengaluru have arrested six people accused of robbery jewellery and recovered 400 grams of ornaments and 3.5 kg of silver ornaments; the combined worth of these jewels is over Rs 22 lakh, police said. Kengeri officials conducted a special operation to catch the accused; all 6 were arrested from a hide-out in the area. Kengeri police shared photographs of the recovered ornaments. A weapon was also found with the accused.
HC asks ex-chief justice to probe into Nagpur District Cooperative Bank scam
The Bombay high court's Nagpur bench has asked former Calcutta high court chief justice JN Patel to probe into a Rs 150-crore Nagpur District Cooperative Bank scam. Former minister and Congress leader Sunil Kedar is the bank's chairman and the main accused in the scam. The bench's decision came in response to one Omprakash Kamdi's petition for expedited trial in the case, which has been lingering since 2002.
Rainfall in Maharashtra to reduce after July 15: IMD
Southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Maharashtra and all sub-divisions are now showing excess rainfall. However, rainfall activity is likely to reduce in the next two weeks of July according to India Meteorological Department. Head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi said that for July 15 to July 21, rainfall in southern parts of central Maharashtra, south of Konkan and Goa and south of Marathwada will be lower than normal.
