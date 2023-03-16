Who’s who of politics in attendance for Digvijay Chautala’s wedding

Top politicians of the region, including former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, cabinet ministers of BJP-JJP government, Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and others were among the VVIPs who attended Jannayak Janata Party leader Digvijay Singh Chautala’s wedding at Manesar in Gurugram. Senior IAS, IPS and some HCS-level officers also attended the wedding programme. Digvijay, the younger son of Jannayak Janta Party chief Ajay Singh Chautala and grandson of former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala tied the knot with Lagan Randhawa, granddaughter of former Punjab Congress MLA Sawinder Singh Kathunangal, on Wednesday night. (SOURCE: Twitter)

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala was also seen dancing to drum beats when his younger brother Digvijay’s baraat left their Asola farmhouse in Delhi.

Digvijay’s estranged uncle and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala and his grandfather OP Chautala skipped the wedding programme. The duo had not taken part in pre-wedding either. During his yatra in Palwal, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala had stated that the marriage function was fixed after he had announced his yatra’s schedule and people’s plight is more important than Digvijay’s marriage functions for him.

The reception is slated to be held in New Delhi on March 23. President Droupadi Murmu, vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues, and others are expected to attend the reception. Digvijay has also invited Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, singer Kailash Kher, Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa and others.