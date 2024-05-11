Why not quit Cong: Bajwa hits out at Vikramjit over anti-Channi remarks

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa hit out at Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary for targeting Congress’ Jalandhar candidate Charanjit Singh Channi. The Chaudhary family has been unhappy since the Congress high command announced Channi’s candidature from Jalandhar.

Bajwa said the Congress had given everything to the Chaudhary family from name to recognition in the past 100 years. “Has Vikramjit held the proprietorship of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat? Leader like him are under the delusion that the party is functioning according to their dictates. It is unfortunate that the verbal attack against Channi is coming from a Congress MLA,” he said.

According to Bajwa, if Vikramjit wants to continue with it, he should show some moral courage and resign from the party like Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal did.

It is worth mentioning here that the Chaudhary family has been unhappy since the Congress high command announced Channi’s candidature. He resigned from the post of party’s chief whip in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha before he was suspended from the party for anti-Channi remarks. His mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary joined the BJP after snapping ties with the Congress.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary continued his attack on Channi, saying the latter was struggling to shake off the outsider tag and had been resorting to various shenanigans in search of local roots within the constituency. He also said that Channi had a tendency to abandon his voters.