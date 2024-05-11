 Why not quit Cong: Bajwa hits out at Vikramjit over anti-Channi remarks - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why not quit Cong: Bajwa hits out at Vikramjit over anti-Channi remarks

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 11, 2024 08:06 AM IST

According to Bajwa, if Vikramjit wants to continue with his anti-Channi rhetoric, he should show some moral courage and resign from the party.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa hit out at Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary for targeting Congress’ Jalandhar candidate Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Chaudhary family has been unhappy since the Congress high command announced Channi’s candidature from Jalandhar.
The Chaudhary family has been unhappy since the Congress high command announced Channi’s candidature from Jalandhar.

Bajwa said the Congress had given everything to the Chaudhary family from name to recognition in the past 100 years. “Has Vikramjit held the proprietorship of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat? Leader like him are under the delusion that the party is functioning according to their dictates. It is unfortunate that the verbal attack against Channi is coming from a Congress MLA,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to Bajwa, if Vikramjit wants to continue with it, he should show some moral courage and resign from the party like Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal did.

It is worth mentioning here that the Chaudhary family has been unhappy since the Congress high command announced Channi’s candidature. He resigned from the post of party’s chief whip in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha before he was suspended from the party for anti-Channi remarks. His mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary joined the BJP after snapping ties with the Congress.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary continued his attack on Channi, saying the latter was struggling to shake off the outsider tag and had been resorting to various shenanigans in search of local roots within the constituency. He also said that Channi had a tendency to abandon his voters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Why not quit Cong: Bajwa hits out at Vikramjit over anti-Channi remarks

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On