Wildbuzz | Merry Xmas for the wounded

Rescued elephants and bears, along with their dedicated caregivers, celebrated Christmas at the Wildlife SOS centres in Agra, Mathura and Bengaluru. Caregivers dressed as Santa Claus joined the animals, creating a joyful atmosphere. “Mystery boxes” filled with popcorn, peanuts, dates, coconut, and honey were placed in enclosures to encourage natural foraging behavior. Train-hit Bani delights in Christmas goodies. (Wildlife SOS)

Bani has waged a heroic struggle after she was paralysed in a train collision, in which she also lost her mother. Her stirring story of hope was carried in these columns in February and March 2024. Bani has since regained much of the mobility, thanks to the collective efforts of SOS veterinarians, caregivers and international experts.

However, the well-being of these rescued animals should not overshadow the larger picture of a wounded wilderness. The latest DNA-based elephant census conducted under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Environment & Forests reveals a decline of 7,518 specimens since the last one in 2017. Wildlife SOS estimates 94 elephant deaths in train hits since 2019, including eight on December 20, 2025, in Assam, that claimed eight lives.

The need of the hour is for governments to adopt proven technologies, such as the AI-based Gajraj system, which detects elephant movement near railway tracks to provide early warnings to train operators. If properly implemented, these technologies could dramatically reduce or eliminate such fatal collisions.

vjswild2@gmail.com