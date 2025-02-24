Will end corruption in civic bodies: Cong manifesto

Haryana Congress has promised to end corruption in the civic bodies, beautify green belts and parks in the cities, install CCTV cameras at every point and construct better roads in its civic body manifesto which was released in Gurugram on Sunday. Congress leaders releasing the manifesto for civic body poll in Gurugram on Monday. (HT Photo)

The Congress party’s manifesto for the municipal bodies polls which was released in the presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state chief Udai Bhan, former minister Captain Ajay Yadav, Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal and others, promised to make cities pollution free, improve garbage collection systems, and they will focus on providing drinking water in each colony and improving sewage as well as drainage systems in the urban areas.

Apart from these promises, the Congress party has promised to install water coolers at important chowks and places in the cities, damaged streets will be repaired and more public toilets especially for women will be constructed, lights will be installed in every area of the city.

Moreover, the Congress has assured the urban voters that they will tackle the issue of stray dogs, cattle and monkeys and ensure safety of people. The window system for corporation works will be improved, incorrect property IDs will be rectified, and house tax will be simplified.

The Congress party also focused on improving traffic system in the urban areas, councillors will visit their ward under ‘Nagar Nigam aapke dwar’ programme to resolve people’s grievances, policy will be framed to approve unauthorised colonies, no dues certificate will be released within three-day period, street vending zones will be made.

To woo women voters, the Congress has announced to establish open gyms in parks for youth and women, advanced library with Wi-Fi facility will be opened in each ward, special areas will be allotted for breastfeeding, resident welfare associations members will be included in making new policies, shelter homes will be opened and policies will be framed to regularise the shanties where poor families are living and places will be provided to celebrate religious programmes and celebrate festivals like Dussehra and Chhath puja.

Addressing media persons, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the public should elect their mayor nominees and maximum councillors so that development can be carried out in Gurugram and other cities.

“Our manifesto is based on local issues and problems. The BJP has failed to fulfil promises made to the people of Gurugram in the last 10 years. We will solve every problem in a time framed manner,” he added.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said that the BJP government has failed in its first 100 days. “Although the government has been failing for 10 years but CM Nayab Singh Saini has been limited to making announcements only. No work is being done on the schemes on the ground,” he said.