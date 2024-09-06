Will focus on students’ welfare, women’s safety on PU campus: Anurag Dalal

Q: What will be your priority as PUCSC president? Panjab University student body president Anurag Dalal with Sikandar Boora, the former Chandigarh president of NSUI, and other supporters on campus on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

A: There are many issues affecting the varsity, but I’ll first go to the students to know what they need. Women’s safety needs to be improved, and I’ll work for it.

Q: What was your strategy for these elections?

A: I met as many students as I could and let them know of the work I have done on campus.

Q: While you have left the NSUI, there is one NSUI member in the PUCSC. How will you navigate this?

A: We are here to work. I will work with all members of the PUCSC and expect their support as well. Students’ welfare is our only aim.

Q: Why did students favour you instead of other candidates backed by political parties?

A: Students appreciated the stand we took and the sacrifices we made. I want to specially thank Sikander Boora for his sacrifice and public show of strength. Students saw through the incomplete manifestos of other parties and chose to place their trust with us.