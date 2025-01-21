Will hold protest if Feb 14 talks with farmers not fruitful: Hry khaps

The representatives of several Haryana khaps on Monday threatened to launch an agitation if the farmers’ demands are not met by February 14. The khap leaders also announced to take part in the January 26 march to strengthen the farmers’ protest. “If the demands are not met, we will launch the protest in Haryana in solidarity with the farmers. The khaps have always stood by the farmers and the demands raised by the protesters are not for Punjab farmers but for the entire farming community. We thanked the union government for inviting farmers for fresh talks,” khap headSuresh Phogat said. (HT File)

Interacting with media persons in Hisar, Suresh Phogat, who heads Phogat khap said that they hoped that the centre would accept protesting farmers’ demands during the February 14 meeting in Chandigarh.

“If the demands are not met, we will launch the protest in Haryana in solidarity with the farmers. The khaps have always stood by the farmers and the demands raised by the protesters are not for Punjab farmers but for the entire farming community. We thanked the union government for inviting farmers for fresh talks,” he added.

Satish Singh, coordinator of 11 member -committee of the 102 khap panchayats urged the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders, who spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers’ protest to support the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, who are leading the ongoing farmers’ movement.

“The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders should support the calls given by the ongoing farmer outfits and take part aggressively. We will take out a tractor march in Haryana on the Republic Day to extend support to the protesters. The government should give legal guarantee on all crops,” he added.