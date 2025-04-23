Will intensify protest against tax hike: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday stated that it would intensify its agitation against the BJP and the Chandigarh administration, seeking a rollback of the hike in property tax and collector rates. Besides, a massive “Save Constitution Sabha” would also be organised soon, Chandigarh Congress’ chief spokesperson Rajiv Sharma said during a meeting in the Congress Bhawan, Sector 35. MP Manish Tewari and All India Congress Committee’s secretary Vidit Chaudhary were present in the meeting that was chaired by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky. (HT Photo)

MP Tewari said Chandigarh was facing problems as the Centre was allocating less funds to the municipal corporation. “Only ₹570 çrore was allocated last year as against due grant of above ₹1,600 crores.This year also, the MC is being allocated just ₹675 crore against its due share of over ₹1,700 crore on the basis of recommendations of the Delhi Finance Commission,” he said.