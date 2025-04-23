Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Will intensify protest against tax hike: Cong

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 23, 2025 10:28 AM IST

A massive “Save Constitution Sabha” would also be organised soon, Chandigarh Congress’ chief spokesperson Rajiv Sharma said

The Congress on Tuesday stated that it would intensify its agitation against the BJP and the Chandigarh administration, seeking a rollback of the hike in property tax and collector rates. Besides, a massive “Save Constitution Sabha” would also be organised soon, Chandigarh Congress’ chief spokesperson Rajiv Sharma said during a meeting in the Congress Bhawan, Sector 35.

MP Manish Tewari and All India Congress Committee’s secretary Vidit Chaudhary were present in the meeting that was chaired by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky. (HT Photo)
MP Manish Tewari and All India Congress Committee’s secretary Vidit Chaudhary were present in the meeting that was chaired by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky. (HT Photo)

MP Manish Tewari and All India Congress Committee’s secretary Vidit Chaudhary were present in the meeting that was chaired by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky.

MP Tewari said Chandigarh was facing problems as the Centre was allocating less funds to the municipal corporation. “Only 570 çrore was allocated last year as against due grant of above 1,600 crores.This year also, the MC is being allocated just 675 crore against its due share of over 1,700 crore on the basis of recommendations of the Delhi Finance Commission,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Will intensify protest against tax hike: Cong
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On