Will introduce major reforms in education, sports sectors in Punjab, says minister Pargat Singh

Reforms will be introduced according to present-day needs so that youngsters could excel in both fields, says Punjab education, and sports minister Pargat Singh
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 01:23 AM IST

Newly inducted Punjab education, sports, and NRIs affairs minister Pargat Singh on Friday said major reforms will be introduced in the education and sports sectors in the state according to the present-day needs so that youngsters could excel in both fields at national and international levels.

Taking the guard of honour in Jalandhar after taking over as minister, Pargat said he would try best to fine-tune the two sectors. Interacting with mediapersons, he said that education and sports are interconnected fields through which the talent in youngsters can be tapped to channelise their energy in a right way.

“Ultra-modern facilities will be provided to youngsters. A special movement would be started in the villages in the coming days to connect people in villages with sporting activities as it would act as a catalyst against the drug menace,” he said.

Also, the minister called upon the Punjabi diaspora to join hands with the state government to take the state’s development to a new scale.

Special committees will be formed to get inputs from renowned professionals and technical experts to make functioning of both the departments more effective, he added.

