Will not accept imported voters: PDP on electoral roll revision
The Peoples Democratic Party staged a protest against election authorities over the issue of “non-locals” being enlisted as electorate in Jammu and Kashmir, saying “imported voters” were not acceptable to parties
The Peoples Democratic Party Monday staged a protest against election authorities over the issue of “non-locals” being enlisted as electorate in Jammu and Kashmir, saying “imported voters” were not acceptable to parties.
Scores of PDP activists assembled at the party headquarters in Gandhi Nagar and took out a protest rally towards the office of Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar who had recently announced anyone living ordinarily in J&K can get enlisted in the union territory as a voter under during the special summary revision of the electoral roll.
However, they were stopped by police. “We will not accept imported voters, come what may. We will fight this grave injustice. This is a ‘goonda gardi’. It is not accepted to us,” PDP leader Raj Kumar told PTI.
Harmesh Singh Salathia, PDP additional general secretary, said giving voting rights to non-locals in J&K was unacceptable as it will simply disenfranchise the subjects of as any number of people from outside J&K can come and exercise their right to franchise . He said that it is sad that fearing imminent rout the BJP is trampling the very basis of democracy through misusing power.
The protesters raised slogans against the BJP, the CEO and election authorities, and carried placards against the announcement. A counter-protest was organised by the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal who members took out a rally in the city.
“First, they opposed the revocation of article 370 and claimed there will be demographic changes. No such thing happened since the abrogation. Then they said industrial policy will change demography. Nothing happened. Now they raising this issue.” said their chief Rakesh Kumar.
This comes on a day nine political parties met here on the issue, with Nation Conference president Farooq Abdullah saying any decision to include “non-locals” in electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir is unacceptable and will be contested by all means including in court.
Abdullah said they were united against the move to extend the voting right to “outsiders” as it would rob Jammu and Kashmir of its identity.
The government had Saturday issued a clarification on the CEO’s remarks, saying the reports of a likely addition of over 25 lakh voters after the summary revision of electoral rolls is a “misrepresentation of facts by vested interests” and the increase in numbers will be of voters who have attained the age of 18 years as of October 1, 2022, or earlier.
(With agency inputs)
-
Protesters block national highway in J&K after missing student found dead in Punjab
Hundreds of protesters blocked the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba district for two hours on Monday after a college student from Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana. The victim, Vaishali, 20, a resident of Madkoli village of Sumb block, went missing on Saturday while returning from Government Degree College in Samba. Her body was found under mysterious circumstances near the railway tracks in Ludhiana on Sunday, officials said.
-
War of words after JNU security, ABVP members’ campus clash
Clashes broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Monday after security guards tried to break up a protest led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad demanding the release of scholarship funds. While ABVP said around 15 students were injured in the violence, the JNU administration said two guards sustained serious injuries and were “bleeding profusely”.
-
Ludhiana gambling racket busted with arrest of 21, operator still at large
Division number 2 police busted a gambling racket being run from a rented accommodation in Janakpuri after arresting as many as 21 accused late on Sunday. One of the accused, Paramjit Singh, managed to escape. He is suspected to be the operator of the gambling racket. Police conducted a raid and arrested the 21 accused, most of whom are migrant labourers. The operators of the racket invited the labourers to bet on lottery numbers.
-
Back-to-back LPG cylinder explosions rock Ludhiana residents
Gandhi Nagar residents were left panic-stricken on Monday after back-to-back explosions of liquid petroleum gas cylinders kept on the roof of a house triggered panic on Street No 7. Firefighters said while two of the cylinders kept on the roof exploded, flames arising from a third cylinder were doused. Area residents, meanwhile, claimed that they heard three explosions. The explosions caused heavy damage to the roof of the house.
-
36-year-old butcher held for rape and murder of 8-year-old girl in Delhi
A 36-year-old man, a butcher by profession, was arrested on Monday on charges of abducting, raping, and killing an eight-year-old girl, whose decomposed body was recovered from Yamuna Khadar behind Raj Ghat in central Delhi on August 18, a fortnight after she went missing from her near her slum residence, police said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics