‘Will protest extensively’: BKU leader demands Haryana minister's arrest

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Daljeet Singh has threatened protests if Haryana minister Sandeep Singh – accused of sexually harassing a junior athletics coach – is not “sacked and arrested”. “We want to ensure that justice is delivered to the victim woman. Khap has given the government time till January 7. If Sandeep Singh is not sacked and arrested, we will protest extensively,” Daljeet Singh was quoted by news agency ANI on Tuesday.

The former India hockey team caption, who has dismissed the allegations as an attempt “to spoil his image”, has handed over his responsibilities as sports minister to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar till the investigation into the matter is on.

On Monday, a panchayat was held at Jhajjar’s Dabla village, which was also attended by office-bearers of various farm unions and representatives of the Dhasa-12 Khap of Delhi. Yudhveer Singh, head of Dhankhar-12 Khap (cluster of 12 villages) who had presided over the meeting, emphasised that Sandeep Singh is still holding the printing and stationery department and a fair probe can only be possible after he quits as minister.

“The charges levelled by a woman coach are of serious nature and we suspect something fishy in this entire incident. The Chandigarh police should arrest Singh and interrogate him in the sexual harassment case. The Haryana government should cooperate in a fair manner and it should remain away from shielding the minister. If Singh won’t resign from the cabinet, we will take a tough decision on Saturday,” he added.

A first-time MLA from Pehowa, Sandeep Singh has been booked under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The athletics coach has accused the minister of harassing her "physically and mentally.” "At first, I tried to avoid him but he continued to harass me," she had stressed. She said she was “hopeful that action will be taken” in the matter.

(With inputs from ANI, bureau)

Shubhangi Gupta