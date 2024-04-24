 Will quit politics if AAP wins all 13 seats in state: Punjab Cong chief Warring - Hindustan Times
Will quit politics if AAP wins all 13 seats in state: Punjab Cong chief Warring

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 24, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said he will quit politics if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said he will quit politics if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said he will quit politics if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said he will quit politics if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

“AAP’s claims of securing all 13 seats might end in a resounding defeat, leaving them unable to face the public after the results. Such audacious assertions require substantive achievements and work, which the AAP has failed to deliver during its tenure in Punjab over the past two years,” said Warring in a statement.

“I am certain that the AAP’s ‘13-0’ rhetoric, akin to the BJP’s ‘400 Paar’ predictions, is likely to be met with electoral disappointment. The absence of tangible progress under the AAP government has only increased the challenges faced by Punjab and its people across various sectors. Punjab’s electorate has recognised the detrimental impact of the AAP government, with the promised ‘badlaav’ only showcasing negative affects,” he said.

“The past two years have been marred by an array of false assurances. Punjab’s farming community, the cornerstone and foundation of our society, continues to endure the repercussions of ineffective governance. Promises of compensation for ‘murgis and bakris’ and expedited minimum support price procedures remain unfulfilled, while pledges to aid flood-affected farmers languish unresolved,” Warring added.

He said the Congress is poised to emerge as the foremost political force in Punjab. “Our tireless efforts over the past two years will culminate in electoral success. Punjab Congress remains steadfast in advocating for the people’s interests and confronting adversarial policies, both at the central and state levels. We stand resolute in championing Punjab’s cause and securing victory for its populace,” he said.


