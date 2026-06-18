Will reopen all cases: Mann targets Sukhbir over 2015 sacrilege cases

Jalandhar: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday intensified attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, holding him responsible for the 2015 sacrilege-related incidents and the Behbal Kalan police firing, and announced that the state government would reopen investigations into the cases. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks during a public meeting at Bhatalan village of Tanda constituency, Hoshiarpur district, on Wednesday. (@AAPPunjab)

Addressing a public gathering in Bhatalan village in Tanda constituency of Hoshiarpur district, Mann alleged that the SAD-BJP government had “insulted” Guru Granth Sahib during its tenure and must be held accountable for the violence that followed the sacrilege incidents.

Mann’s remarks come two days after the Sikh clergy directed the community to ostracise the CM over an alleged objectionable video, which, it said, hurt Sikh sentiments. The clergy also summoned all Sikh legislators across the political parties and cabinet ministers before the Akal Takht — the highest temporal seat of Sikhs — on June 29 in connection with the anti-sacrilege law the assembly recently passed. Mann has outrightly rejected the video that formed the basis of the decree, calling it “false and misleading propaganda”. In a statement, Mann said the man seen in the controversial footage was not him. He added that religion was being misused to target him politically and such attempts were completely “unfortunate and unacceptable”.

During his speech at Bhatalan village, Mann specifically referred to the Behbal Kalan firing incident of October 14, 2015, in which two protesters were killed when police allegedly opened fire on demonstrators agitating against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari. The incident triggered widespread outrage across Punjab and became one of the most politically sensitive cases in the state’s recent history.

Mann questioned the chain of command during the incident, noting that Sukhbir was then deputy chief minister and held the home portfolio. He also pointed to the role of the then state leadership, stating that responsibility must be fixed for the police action against unarmed protesters.

“The incidents of “beadbi” (sacrelage) at Bargari and the firing incidents at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura bruised the conscience of every Punjabi, especially the Sikh sangat. These wounds are still fresh in the minds of the people. I want to assure every Punjabi that justice will prevail and those responsible for these heinous crimes will not be spared,” Mann said.

Taking on the Akali leadership, the CM said: “Those who sought votes in the name of Gurbani failed to protect the sanctity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. They used religion for political gains and the people of Punjab have not forgotten the pain caused by the incidents that occurred during their rule.”

“Some leaders talk about development during their tenure, but they conveniently forget Bargari, Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura. Punjab can never forget those painful chapters. The sins committed against the people and against Punjab’s social fabric can never be erased,” The CM added.

Referring to the ongoing legal scrutiny in the Behbal Kalan case, Mann said inconsistencies in the investigation, including references to “unidentified” police personnel in the chargesheet, raised serious questions about accountability. He further asserted that no police firing of such nature could occur without authorisation from the home department.

The CM also cited Sukhbir’s appearance before the Akal Takht on December 2, 2024, alleging that the SAD leader had admitted to “wrongdoings” in connection with sacrilege and firing cases before later retracting his statement.

The special investigation team probing the Behbal Kalan police firing case had on June 11 recorded the statement of former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, who said Sukhbir had admitted to “wrongdoings” before the highest temporal seat, triggering a war of words between the SAD and the ruling AAP.

“Sukhbir and his party insulted Sri Guru Granth Sahib during their tenure. Instead of thinking about coming to power again, it is Sukhbir and his brother-in-law’s turn to go to jail as they were responsible for all the sacrilege and firing incidents,” Mann alleged.

The CM said his government’s focus on introducing stricter anti-sacrilege legislation had made the SAD uncomfortable and accused the opposition party of targeting him through false allegations and misinformation.

Mann said he has the highest regard and respect for Akal Takht Sahib but the SAD has taken control of the religion by making political appointments.