Will replicate Delhi-Punjab model in Haryana: Chitra

During the ninth day of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Badlav Yatra that reached Karnal on Saturday, party’s state vice-president Chitra Sarwara said that if elected, the party will replicate the Delhi and Punjab model of education, health, infrastructure, and sports in Haryana. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s state vice-president Chitra Sarwara during the Badlav Yatra in Karnal. (HT)

She said that there has been a tremendous support to the party from every section of the society ever since the start of the yatra from Kalka town.

Earlier speaking to media, she said that it’s disheartening to see how the sportspersons are being treated under the BJP government and appreciated Olympian Sakshi Malik for not compromising with her values and rather choosing to quit.

“In Haryana, the youth is unemployed and is involved in drug abuse, while an international-level sports university has been opened in Delhi to prepare them for Olympics and in Punjab, a pyramidal structure has been developed to improve sports facilities at all levels,” she lamented.